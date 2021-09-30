CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

How Dirty Honey Are Thriving Without a Record Label — Interview

By Lauryn Schaffner
 5 days ago
Dirty Honey aren't just a new rock band on the rise — they were the first unsigned band in history to have a No. 1 rock song with their 2019 hit "When I'm Gone." That isn't to say that labels aren't after the fledgling band, though. Since the song peaked...

musicconnection.com

Alfa Signs to New Label AWOOO Records

Two talented female artists joined Alessandra De Rossi’s label newly launched AWOOO Records: the Filipino-German San Carlos City chanteuse Hya, and the South California-based singer-songwriter Alfa. The former was a talent-show champ who has previously made the rounds—"Rising Stars Philippines,” “Just Duet,” “The Will to Win”—before landing a spot on...
MUSIC
relix

The Black Crowes and Dirty Honey at PNC Bank Arts Center (A Gallery)

The Black Crowes brought their Shake Your Money Maker tour to New Jersey’s PNC Bank Arts Center on Sept. 18 with openers Dirty Honey. After performing all 10 tracks of their debut LP, the brothers Robinson then sank into tracks like “Sting Me,” “Goodbye Daughters of the Revolution,” “Descending,” “Wiser Time,” “Thorn in My Pride” and “Remedy,” before covering Led Zeppelin’s “Hey Hey What Can I Do” for their encore.
MUSIC
worldmusiccentral.org

Interview with Bruce McIntosh, Head of Fania Records’ Catalog

Craft Recordings, the reissue label of Concord Records, recently announced the reissue of various essential Fania Records albums on vinyl. World Music Central talked to Bruce McIntosh, the current head of the Fania catalog to find out more about his plans. Bruce McIntosh is a trilingual entertainment executive versed in...
MUSIC
Spin

Dirty Honey Want to Put the Roll Back in Rock

Sitting inside a hotel room with an unmade bed the morning after a show in North Carolina, Marc LaBelle is wearing a Led Zeppelin T-shirt. His well-worn Aerosmith shirt lies nearby. Talking about his preference for bands over solo acts, LaBelle says via Zoom, “I don’t have a Bob Dylan tee. I don’t have a Bruce Springsteen shirt. I like bands, and I like that energy.”
ROCK MUSIC
State
New Jersey State
magneticmag.com

How to Get Signed by a Major Label

Each aspiring and upcoming music artist dreams to share their music with people and be heard all over the world. In order to make this dream come true here comes major labels, which provide an artist with everything they need – music production team, equipment, the music industry connections, money, promotion, and whatever they need to make an artist focus on creating music only. However, even though it sounds like a perfect fairytale, there is a certain barrier for an artist to be signed by a major.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Extinction A.D. Announce New Single, Album and Record Label

I absolutely love it when good people I like link up with other good people I like, and so it has come to pass with NY-based neo-thrashers Extinction A.D., who’ve just announced a partnership with long-running extreme metal label Unique Leader. The label and band will drop a new EP,...
ROCK MUSIC
103GBF

Mastodon Debut Catchy But Mournful New Song ‘Teardrinker’

Mastodon's first-ever double album, Hushed & Grim, is approaching fast and the band has now debuted a music video for "Teardrinker," the second single. "Teardrinker" and the previous single, "Pushing the Tides," appear back-to-back in the middle of the record and both offer plenty of perspective, underscoring Mastodon's knack for depth and dynamism in their songwriting.
MUSIC
Person
Marc Labelle
Person
Bieber
Person
Rich Robinson
mixmag.net

Brame & Hamo’s Spray launches new record label

Brame, from Brame & Hamo - real name Tiernan McMorrow - has launched a new label under his alias, Spray. SPRAY001, the first release, is a re-issue of Dimension 23's West Coast classic 'I.M.O.K. R.U.O.K.' and '12,000 Ravers' from 1997, which he felt never attracted the fanfare they deserved when first released.
MUSIC
103GBF

Musicians Talking About Metallica

Metallica are the most commercially successful and genre-defining metal act in history, and it seems like every musician has talked about the band at least once. “James Hetfield is definitely one of the best guitar players to have ever walked this Earth,” Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge said in an episode of Loudwire’s Gear Factor. “Even though I sort of know theoretically how to play ‘Master of Puppets,’ it’s impossible to play it in down strokes the way that he does start to finish for seven minutes. It’s truly mind blowing.”
ROCK MUSIC
94.5 KATS

How AC/DC Turned a Cartoon and TV Commercial Into ‘Dirty Deeds’

Inspiration can come from anywhere, and AC/DC’s 1976 single “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” is proof. The song tells the story of a do-anything tough guy who is more than willing to use his muscle to take care of your problems for a nominal fee. Are you “havin' trouble with the high-school head?” Struggling with a lover who’s “double dealin' with your best friend?” Maybe you’ve “got a lady and you want her gone” – well then, this is the man you need to call.
MUSIC
Billboard

L.A.'s The Comedy Store Launching New Record Label

The Comedy Store is looking to tap into its past and future with the launch of Comedy Store Records. The new venture, which kicks off Oct. 13 with Launch Label Night at the iconic Los Angeles club, will be a full-service record label that will mine the Comedy Store’s rich vault to issue hourlong albums, EPs and specialty projects to be distributed via physical and digital media.
ENTERTAINMENT
edmidentity.com

FUXWITHIT Launches Record Label with capshun’s “Morph”

Toronto-based collective FUXWITHIT is bringing a new dimension to their “Champions of the Underground” mantra with the launch of their new label. Whether you know them from their blog, socials, or artist guest mixes, you’ve surely heard of FUXWITHIT. This Toronto-based collective has a passion for underground sound and has grown to be one of the most beloved platforms in the scene over the past seven years. Now, they’re looking to open the next chapter in their story with the launch of their new label.
MUSIC
103GBF

Win Metallica’s Black Album Deluxe Box Set

Metallica’s 1991 self-titled LP, generally known to the world as the Black Album, is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and one lucky UCR fan will win the recently unveiled limited-edition Deluxe Box Set. The collection includes a remastered version of the original album, along with more than 24 hours of live...
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘I’m angry, I’m raging’: how Raye took on her record label – and won

Towards the end of June, while waiting to be interviewed on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, Raye found herself desperately trying not to cry on live TV. With more than 17 million monthly listeners on Spotify, seven Top 20 hits to her name and songwriting credits for the likes of Beyoncé, John Legend and Little Mix, the south Londoner’s career appeared to be going from strength to strength. But then, on a lumpy turquoise sofa in a Shepherd’s Bush studio, the rictus pop star smile started to wobble. There to promote her dance bop Call on Me, – the latest in a long line of make-or-break singles – she found an innocuous query about the status of her elusive debut album triggering emotions she had suppressed for years. Two days later, sitting alone in her bedroom, she opened Twitter and shattered the illusion for good.
MUSIC
103GBF

Unusual Effects Pedal Makes Your Guitar Sound Like Farts

Do you want your guitar to sound like farts instead of, you know, a guitar?. Well, you're in luck. Musician and sound tinkerer Steve Gadlin has created The Fart Pedal, an unprecedented guitar effects unit that gives players the ability to "lace [their] signature sound with some truly epic farts," according to the inventor.
TECHNOLOGY
NME

Summer Walker announces details of second album ‘Still Over It’

Summer Walker has announced details of her second full-length album – ‘Still Over It’ will arrive next month. The record, which lands on November 5, follows the singer’s 2019 debut album ‘Over It’ and EP ‘Life On Earth’, which followed six months later. In a new trailer for the album,...
MUSIC
The Guardian

First petrol, then pasta … now record labels are running out of vinyl

Vinyl has been the music industry’s sleeper hit of the last few years. But for record label owners such as Chris Howell, there is a B-side. The founder of Kniteforce Revolution records is unlikely to have any 12-inch records to sell for the next six months. “I’ve gone from eight to nine releases a month to none,” said Howell, better known as Luna-C, whose first success came with the 1992 hit Sesame’s Treet as part of the Smart-E’s.
MUSIC
103GBF

Ded Reveal New ‘School of Thought’ Album Details

Ded dropped their latest song "Kill Beautiful Things" last month, and now, as expected, we've got details on a new album coming this fall. The band's sophomore set is titled School of Thought, and the album is now carrying an Oct. 15 digital release date. "We are elated to release...
MUSIC
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

