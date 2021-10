This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. The pandemic’s hold on the past four semesters has called for reinventing approaches to teaching, managing, and learning. It has also fueled hardship and anxiety. The masks we still don in lecture halls are reminders that, even with some restrictions relaxed, Covid continues to rearrange campus. Students have largely been the center of conversations on how Covid-19 has impacted Harvard, but the no-less-important plight of professors, administrators, janitors, proctors, tutors, and many other administrative roles has largely flown under the radar.

