Benton County, AR

Remembering Rogers: City owes its life and much of its legacy to the railroads

nwaonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first train arrived in the area that became Rogers on May 10, 1881. At that time there was no Rogers, but only local communities such as Escalapia Hollow, Silver Springs (which became Monte Ne), War Eagle and Cross Hollows. Just 18 days later, the new town was incorporated on May 28, 1881, and named after Capt. C.W. Rogers, the head of the Frisco Railroad. Almost immediately a depot was built at the location today of Fire Station No. 1 at the corner of First and Chestnut streets. This first depot accommodated both passengers and freight.

