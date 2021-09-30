Update On Red Discharge In Lake Michigan

Update from The Indiana Department of Environmental Management on the red discharge into Lake Michigan. “EPA’s preliminary sample results show the reddish-orange discharge from the US Steel Midwest Plant outfall was caused by high levels of iron. EPA’s preliminary sample results also currently indicate that the discharge was below the numeric effluent discharge limits contained in US Steel’s NPDES permit. Results for surface water samples taken near the US Steel outfall do not indicate any health risks for people who may come into direct contact with the water along the Portage River Walk.”