World Dairy Expo Could Still Move Venues

After making the tough decision to cancel the World Dairy Expo in 2020, the event is back in full force at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. A lot of time and effort goes into planning an event of this scale. “World Dairy Expo planning really is a year-round process. There are ten full-time staff members for the expo and all we do is plan the expo, with a couple of caveats along the way,” WDE Communications Manager Katie Schmitt explained. “When you think about the size and scope of our event, we’re talking about 2,500 cattle out in the show, there are 650 commercial exhibitors…all of those big pieces, the educational components of the expo, they take time to contract, to plan. So really, we get through this year’s event and we start planning for next year’s event almost right away.”