Mild, unseasonably warm weather covers the Heartland. Across the Corn Belt, nearly all the nation’s corn and soybeans are mature, well in advance of any widespread Midwestern freezes. On October 3, eighty-eight percent of the U.S. corn was fully mature, while 86% of the soybeans were dropping leaves. The U.S. corn harvest, 29% complete by October 3, was proceeding at the third-fastest pace in the last decade, behind only 2012 and virtually tied with 2018.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO