CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Stellar Cocktails and Bites Await at the New [email protected]

By Brooke Viggiano
Houston Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:. ReikiNa, 799 Town & Country, has launched a new cocktail menu and its new, walk-in friendly cafe and bar area, [email protected] (now open Thursday through Saturday from 4:30 to 10 p.m.). It features an a la carte food menu, expertly crafted cocktails and wines served by the glass and bottle, with highlights including sashimi, charcuterie and favorites from ReikiNa’s opening tasting menu, from chicken liver mousse and crab agemono to a Texas wagyu burger with miso onions and fish sauce aioli. ReikiNa’s eight-course tasting menu experience remains reservation-only, with one communal seating Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for up to 20 people.

www.houstonpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulshear, TX
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
City
Woodway, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Fulshear, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
The Hill

Five things to know about the California oil spill

An oil spill off the coast of Southern California has sent up to 144,000 gallons from an oceanic pipeline into the sea, closing beaches and serving as a reminder of how U.S. energy sources can be calamitous to the environment. The spill isn’t as large or as devastating as others...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

FBI raids New York City police union headquarters

The FBI on Tuesday raided the Manhattan offices of a New York City police union, and several hours later two agents left the building with cardboard evidence boxes in their arms. Armed with a warrant, the agents conducted a search in the headquarters of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, which represents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Brotherton
Person
Brett Jackson

Comments / 0

Community Policy