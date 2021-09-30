Dan Rodricks: In Annapolis, an accounting of what they lost on the day of the Capital shooting

One by one, in the most profoundly personal ways, they told us what the depraved violence of June 28, 2018 had cost them. One by one, relatives of the Capital Gazette shooting victims described what the killer took from them: a brother who was “the curator of obscure family memories” and helped his siblings recall happy times from childhood; a dad who never failed to express pride in his daughter and celebrated when she found a job and found her way; a mother who would be there when a daughter fell in love, graduated from college or discovered a fulfilling career; a big sister who would serve as a role model and inspiration; a good newspaper editor who would mentor young reporters and educate a new generation of journalists; a quiet and shy man who would write a love poem for his wife every Valentine’s Day, and a husband who would join his wife in an idyllic retirement they imagined as Seurat’s painting, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.”