Let’s finally decide which is the best London supermarket to shop in

The playwright Cristopher Marlowe is said to have died in a pub fight over a bill, and it’s still true that bad London nights out happen to the best of us. Your flatmate might still be crying over how much they’ve spent on Freshers’ Week events, and realistically some of those nights weren’t even worth it – looks like that extra shot of rum with something fizzy wasn’t the best choice you’ve ever made after all. Or you may be one of those people that would much rather stay at home and get a good night’s sleep instead, trying to avoid the FOMO of going out.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO