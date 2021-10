As Republicans and Democrats argue over the price tag and what is and what is not infrastructure, the American Farm Bureau Federation says ‘no’ to the tax and spending bill–the political linchpin for a bipartisan infrastructure bill the organization supports. Trillions in social spending, infrastructure and stop-gap-spending-and-borrowing bills are colliding this week in a ‘perfect legislative storm’ with Democrats divided and Republicans on offense. But American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duval said AFBF opposes the Democrats’ go-it-alone social spending bill, despite billions for rural broadband and other Ag related efforts.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO