Pontiac, MI

WATCH: Saleen Mustang giveaway announcement at Motor Bella (Pontiac, MI)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Mich. for the first-ever Motor Bella outdoor auto show. In this video, watch as Saleen Automotive announces its sweepstakes for its 2019 Saleen Mustang S302 Black Label that will be given away to one lucky person. You’ll hear remarks from Steve Saleen, Founder of Saleen Automotive and by Tabetha Hammer, CEO of America’s Automotive Trust. It was all part of a giveaway called “Cars for a Cause” which will benefit the non-profit’s preservation of America’s automotive heritage. More than $125,000 was raised for America’s Automotive Trust. The winner was John Liao from Santa Cruz, Calif.

