Nicholas Goldberg: Think vaccine mandates are controversial? What if police held you down and injected you?

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of August, police in China's Hunan province came to the home of Zhang Jianping. They questioned him about why he had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and took him by car to a hospital. In a social media post that included photos and videos to back up...

Comments / 2

