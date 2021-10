Larnaca, Cyprus- LikeAbird Ltd is joining Drone Logistics Ecosystem to provide its expertise in Industrial-grade radio and ground control stations, smart power and battery management systems, IP data links with other current and upcoming members in the industry members to address the urban, rural, regionally and drone evolving drone logistics market. He is one of the foremost experts in Europe in the renewable energy system into applicable for drone industry. The aim of Drone Logisticsis to work on standardization of the drone delivery technologies by adapting innovative solutions such as renewable energy generation and efficient storage, delivery systems, vertiport universal charging stations, safety, and reliability etc.

