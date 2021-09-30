CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Parson, First Lady Planning To Get Third Shot Of COVID Vaccine

klpw.com
 5 days ago

Governor Parson and his wife, Teresa, are planning to get a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Parson is urging eligible Missourians to get the booster. The recommendation comes after the CDC approved a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine for seniors, people with underlying medical conditions and people aged 18 to 64 years old who are at increased risk for being exposed to the virus. Parson received his first shot in February after he and the first lady contracted the virus last year and recovered.

klpw.com

Comments / 0

Related
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#First Lady#Covid 19 Vaccine#Missourians
deseret.com

The CDC reveals the real side effects of the third COVID-19 booster shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that Americans who received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will experience similar side effects as the second shot. “Most reported local and systemic reactions were mild to moderate, transient, and most frequently reported the day after vaccination,” the study’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Who should get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots?

A CDC panel is meeting to determine who will qualify for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. On Wednesday, the FDA authorized it for people ages 65 and over and others at higher risk. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports. Then Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the factors health officials are considering.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtaq.com

Panama to give immunocompromised people third COVID-19 vaccine shot

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Panama will offer a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to moderate and severely immunocompromised people starting this week, Health Minister Luis Sucre said on Tuesday. The decision follows similar moves https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-booster-idUSKBN2GA190 by other Latin American countries such as Ecuador and Chile, which are already giving a booster...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
AL.com

Who will get COVID booster shots first? CDC panel to decide

An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention convened on Wednesday to debate which Americans should get COVID-19 booster shots and when — a question that has proved more contentious than the Biden administration apparently expected. The meeting came days after a different advisory...
PHARMACEUTICALS
cbslocal.com

COVID-19 Booster Shots: Who Will Get Third Shot, And How Soon?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FDA is expected to greenlight Pfizer booster shots Wednesday for seniors and other high-risk Americans, but the CDC still has to give its clearance. That decision is not expected until Thursday. President Joe Biden wanted boosters to be available for everyone this week. That’s not happening.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marin Independent Journal

Marin develops plans for COVID vaccine boosters, kids’ shots

Marin County’s public health officer outlined plans Tuesday for rolling out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, vaccinating children and minimizing school closures due to new infections. Dr. Matt Willis briefed the Board of Supervisors for the first time since last week, when the federal government released guidance on Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
aroundfortwayne.com

Indiana to begin Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for those eligible

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health announced that booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are available to eligible Hoosiers following federal authorization of the additional dose. Indiana to begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for eligibile Hoosiers following FDA, CDC actions. Indianapolis, Indiana (September 24, 2021) — The Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
whmi.com

Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot before cameras, pushes vaccinations

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden publicly received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday afternoon as his administration promotes new booster guidance that has spurred some confusion among Americans on when to get a third dose. "Like I did with my first and second COVID-19 vaccination shot, I’m about to get...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy