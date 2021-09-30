Parson, First Lady Planning To Get Third Shot Of COVID Vaccine

Governor Parson and his wife, Teresa, are planning to get a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Parson is urging eligible Missourians to get the booster. The recommendation comes after the CDC approved a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine for seniors, people with underlying medical conditions and people aged 18 to 64 years old who are at increased risk for being exposed to the virus. Parson received his first shot in February after he and the first lady contracted the virus last year and recovered.