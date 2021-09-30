Collagen For Hair: 4 Benefits & How To Look For A Hair Supplement*
Collagen is often touted to reduce signs of aging, plump up skin, and add a youthful glow to our complexions.* Since collagen is the body's most abundant protein and found in connective tissues, joints, and skin, we'd say it's a pretty big deal.* In addition to the many full-body benefits that often get brought up when discussing collagen supplements, hair health is a common claim as well.* But what exactly does collagen supplementation do for your mane? After all, hair is made of the protein keratin—not collagen.www.mindbodygreen.com
Comments / 0