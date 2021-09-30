Collagen For Hair: 4 Benefits & How To Look For A Hair Supplement*

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I wake up, brush the loose hairs off of my pillow and take a cool shower, delicately washing and conditioning my hair with personally customized products from Prose before letting it air dry. I unclog the dark clump from the drain and clean up all the hair from the sink after brushing through a Curlsmith weightless air dry cream. Then I head into the kitchen to eat a few handfuls of nuts and take Nutrafol hair supplements. Thus has become my daily routine as I try to improve the health of my hair and rebuild my confidence since this overactive hair shedding began several months ago.

HAIR CARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO