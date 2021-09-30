Peace and Justice for All: DVC’s Political Science Professor Dr. Amer Araim Speaks on Afghanistan and Islam

The last few weeks of the news have been dominated by accounts of the Taliban retaking control of Afghanistan in the midst of American military departure. Stories of Afghan salons vacating their properties, prospective soccer players falling from planes leaving Kabul and interpreters left behind fearing capture combined to form a bleak perception of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan. The images associated with these articles include the Taliban reenacting the Imo Jima flag raising in American equipment and air bases left full of planes and helicopters. These depictions provide a glimpse of how a hurried withdrawal can lead to a peculiar situation where a former adversary of the United States is now using American weapons.

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO