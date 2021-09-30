Peace and Justice for All: DVC’s Political Science Professor Dr. Amer Araim Speaks on Afghanistan and Islam
I moved to the Bay Area before the 9/11 terrorist attacks were perpetrated, and was shocked and deeply saddened by those events. In addition to seeing the symbols of our country being attacked, my religion Islam was wrongly interpreted to justify such crimes. Since then, I have been engaged in interfaith activities and academic work to promote nonviolence, to help explain to people that these terrorist attacks are contrary to all religions and faiths, and to strengthen our community's common goals to promote peace and justice for all.
