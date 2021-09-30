CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Peace and Justice for All: DVC’s Political Science Professor Dr. Amer Araim Speaks on Afghanistan and Islam

By Amer Araim
dvcinquirer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI moved to the Bay Area before the 9/11 terrorist attacks were perpetrated, and was shocked and deeply saddened by those events. In addition to seeing the symbols of our country being attacked, my religion Islam was wrongly interpreted to justify such crimes. Since then, I have been engaged in interfaith activities and academic work to promote nonviolence, to help explain to people that these terrorist attacks are contrary to all religions and faiths, and to strengthen our community’s common goals to promote peace and justice for all.

www.dvcinquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Afghanistan’s ambassador to the U.S. speaks out

Axios’ Jonathan Swan spoke with Afghanistan's ambassador to the United States, Adela Raz, for the latest episode of “Axios on HBO.” It was her first TV interview since the fall of Kabul. Plus, the Supreme Court takes up some of our nation’s biggest issues. And, Mike Allen on the Pandora...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden just got caught in a lie about Afghanistan

On Aug. 18, three days after the Taliban seized control of Kabul but eight days before 13 U.S. service members were killed by a suicide bomber, ABC’s George Stephanopolous asked President Joe Biden about what advice he received on leaving a residual force in Afghanistan. “Your top military advisers warned...
POTUS
Kentucky Kernel

Professor Carol Chavez speaks on American logistic faults in Afghanistan withdrawal

The last few weeks of the news have been dominated by accounts of the Taliban retaking control of Afghanistan in the midst of American military departure. Stories of Afghan salons vacating their properties, prospective soccer players falling from planes leaving Kabul and interpreters left behind fearing capture combined to form a bleak perception of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan. The images associated with these articles include the Taliban reenacting the Imo Jima flag raising in American equipment and air bases left full of planes and helicopters. These depictions provide a glimpse of how a hurried withdrawal can lead to a peculiar situation where a former adversary of the United States is now using American weapons.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aisha
Person
Prophet Muhammad
Foreign Policy

America Isn’t Ready to Fight the Islamic State in Afghanistan

The one clear advantage of the Taliban sweeping into power last month essentially unopposed was they seemed to spare Afghanistan more unnecessary bloodshed. But just as the Taliban ceased their own fighting, another brutal jihadi group began to unleash mayhem across the country. The Islamic State-Khorasan, the Islamic State’s Afghan offshoot, has launched at least a dozen terrorist attacks since the change of guard in Kabul.
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan: World most dreaded cabinet

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 25 (ANI): The Taliban in early September formed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and appointed 33 more cabinet ministers that neither have women nor mainstream politicians from previous regimes rather it appointed world's most dreaded and wanted cabinet ministers. Earlier in September, the Taliban has announced...
MIDDLE EAST
sandiegouniontribune.com

It’s almost certain Afghanistan’s Taliban won’t speak at UN

UNITED NATIONS — It’s almost certain that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers won’t get to speak at this year’s U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders. The Taliban challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, which they ousted on Aug. 15, and asked to represent the country at the assembly’s high-level General Debate. It began Tuesday and ends Monday, with Afghanistan’s representative as the final speaker.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Islamic State Uses Taliban's Own Tactics to Attack Afghanistan's New Rulers

(Reuters) - A little more than a month after toppling the Western-backed government in Kabul, Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers are facing internal enemies who have adopted many of the tactics of urban warfare that marked their own successful guerrilla campaign. A deadly attack on Kabul airport last month and a...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvc#Pakistan#Al Qaeda#The United Nations#Islamic
BYU Newsnet

Women and children’s rights advocate encourages peace, justice and development

An internationally recognized advocate for women and children’s rights encouraged BYU students to strive to build institutions that can support peace and justice for all on Sept. 23. Rima Salah visited BYU law students to accept a Peacemaker Award presented by the Center for Peace and Conflict Resolution. Salah serves...
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Sunni Scholars Who Left Afghanistan Hope Islam's Tolerant Message Survives Taliban

CAIRO (Reuters) - Clerics from Egypt's ancient seat of Sunni study Al-Azhar, who spent years teaching in Afghanistan and were planning to open an education centre for girls, hope their tolerant message of Islam will survive the return of the Taliban. The 1,‮0‬00 year-old institution had opened a mission in...
RELIGION
theshoppersweekly.com

Politically Speaking – October 5, 2021

The big question this week: Where are we headed? I would say down a slippery slope. When Biden was allegedly elected I knew we were i n trouble, but I honestly didn’t think it would happen as quickly as it is happening. And in my opinion, it’s only going to get worse.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Middle East
US News and World Report

Blast Hits Kabul Mosque Holding Prayers for Taliban Official's Mother

KABUL (Reuters) -A blast killed several civilians at a mosque in Kabul where people were holding prayers for the mother of the Taliban's spokesperson, officials in the movement said on Sunday, and gunfire was later reported on the outskirts of the city. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for...
MIDDLE EAST
Villanovan

Justice for J6 speaks to Injustice in America

On Saturday, Sept. 18, a rally held by supporters of former President Donald Trump took place outside the U.S. Capitol. It was in support of defendants charged with “nonviolent offenses” after The Capitol riot of Jan. 6. Compared to the riots in January, it was far less violent. January’s riot...
ADVOCACY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban executes child in Takhar province of Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 27 (ANI): The Taliban brutally executed a child in Takhar province of Afghanistan after his father is suspected to be a part of the Afghan Resistance Forces. The brutality has been reported by Panjshir Observer which is an independent media covering Panjshir and Afghanistan situation. "Child executed...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Islamic state claims responsibility for Kabul blast

(Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Monday for an explosion in Kabul the previous day, the group’s Amaq news agency said on Telegram. A blast killed several civilians at a mosque in the Afghan capital where people were holding prayers for the mother of the Taliban’s spokesperson, officials in the movement had said.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Taliban appointments add to all-male Afghan government team

The Taliban doubled down on their hard-line trajectory Monday in a third round of Afghanistan government appointments that encompassed a host of men named to deputy positions, a spokesman said. None of the 38 new appointments announced by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid included women. They were comprised of members drawn entirely from the Taliban with little representation of minority groups.Also included were postings to humanitarian organizations.The appointments are the latest indication the Taliban government has no intention of heeding conditions from the international community that formal recognition of their rule would depend on their treatment of women and minority...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy