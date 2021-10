The Canadian dollar is drifting ahead of the North American session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2692, up 0.10% on the day. The US dollar has looked sharp but eased lower on Thursday against the majors. USD/CAD fell 0.56% and dropped into 1.26-territory. This downward move was a result of some profit-taking as well as a slight drop in US Treasury yields. The dollar index is unchanged on Friday at 0.9421. Given the risk-aversion sentiment in the markets and the repricing of Fed tapering, the index should continue its upswing next week, which would boost USD/CAD.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO