CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Problems Pile Up For The Biden White House

Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, President Biden’s top military officials, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and Commander of U.S. Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee about the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Both Gen. Milley and Gen. McKenzie testified to lawmakers that they recommended maintaining a U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan, contradicting President Biden’s earlier claims in August that he was never advised to leave a small military presence in the region. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) joins to weigh in on the latest revelation regarding Afghanistan troops. The Senator also discusses Congress’s battle to get President Biden’s domestic agenda passed, including the bipartisan infrastructure bill and if he thinks it will happen. Plus, he explains why Republicans won’t help Democrats raise the debt ceiling despite fears that the U.S. could default.

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 23

jim cogis
5d ago

this country will not be unified as long as Biden/Harris are in office if anything we're looking at another civil war

Reply(8)
16
ld59
5d ago

they are ready to eat their own,not a way to go but hey,dems deserve everything coming to them!!! and more!!!!!

Reply
19
DOUBLE BUBBLE
5d ago

biDUMB will be removed shortly by Nancy via the 25th

Reply(2)
10
Related
Washington Examiner

Biden’s cowardly debt limit lie

Usually, good presidents like to project strength and confidence, both in America’s abilities and their own. Joe Biden isn’t a good president. At a press conference called for the sole purpose of trying to convince Congress to raise the debt limit, Biden was asked if he could guarantee that the United States would not default on its debt. Biden responded, “No, I can’t. That’s up to Mitch McConnell.”
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tank
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
Janice Dean
POLITICO

White House: Biden has confidence in Fed’s Powell 'at this time'

The White House on Tuesday said President Joe Biden has confidence in Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, hours after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said the central bank chief had “failed as a leader” amid fallout from financial trades made by top Fed officials last year. “He does have confidence in...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Biden#Moderate Democrats#Defense#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#U S Central Command#Republicans
Fox News

Tom Cotton blasts White House on lack of Afghan refugee vetting: 'Joe Biden screwed it up'

Senator Tom Cotton blasted the White House on the vetting process for Afghan refugees saying, "Joe Biden screwed it up," after some people with "no particular ties to the United States" were reportedly evacuated from Afghanistan while Americans and U.S. allies were left behind. Cotton appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss the exit shortly after a report surfaced suggesting there were planes with empty seats leaving Kabul as U.S. citizens and American allies attempted to flee to safety.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

White House says Biden's proposals to North Korea ignored by Kim as regime continues missile tests

President Biden’s proposals to North Korea have been ignored by dictator Kim Jong Un as his regime continues its barrage of missile tests, the White House revealed. White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked for the administration's reaction to North Korea's second missile test in a week, as well as reports that the country is moving to reopen direct communication with South Korea during Friday’s daily news conference.
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News

613K+
Followers
119K+
Post
543M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy