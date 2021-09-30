CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New White House report seeks employment, quality of life improvements for military families

By James R. Webb
Army Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA report from the White House, scheduled to be released this morning, says that unemployment among military spouses remains at 22 percent, leading 39 percent of military families to discuss leaving active-duty military service. Generated by first lady Jill Biden’s Joining Forces initiative, the report suggests that unemployment can be reduced by increasing access to childcare and making the federal government an “employer of choice” for military spouses.

www.armytimes.com

The Suburban Times

Strickland Secures House Passage of Over 20 Provisions to Support Military Families & Servicemembers in Defense Budget

A press release from Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland. Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), a Member of the House Armed Services Committee, released the following statement after the House passed H.R. 4350, the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Strickland secured passage of over 20 provisions to support servicemembers and military families at Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM) and across our nation, specifically addressing several aspects of housing security, military hunger, employment for military spouses, access to contraception for servicemembers and dependents, recognizing the contributions of Native American servicemembers, and more.
CONGRESS & COURTS
urbancny.com

At Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families, Rep. Katko Announces Passage of Bill to Support Military Families During Transition to Civilian Life

The Katko-Authored Bill, Inspired by Syracuse University Programming, Expands Workforce Development Services for Military Personnel, Veterans, and their Spouses. Syracuse, NY— Standing at Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) today announced passage of the Onward to Opportunity Act. This bill was inspired by programming offered by the IVMF and will help military families make a more seamless transition to civilian life by expanding workforce development services for servicemembers, veterans, and their spouses. Rep. Katko advocated for the bill’s inclusion in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2022, which recently passed in the House.
SYRACUSE, NY
State
Hawaii State
Army Times

All DoD security clearance holders are now subject to continuous vetting to keep them

Traditionally, the agency that bestows security clearances on government employees re-investigates those candidates on a cyclical basis, checking on their credit reports, criminal histories and so on, once every several years. But a new vetting process means the Defense Department, and employees of dozens of other government agencies, will continuously scan background check databases and have any new events sent straight to investigators.
MILITARY
NBC News

White House seeks messaging reset on spending bill

WASHINGTON — The White House is looking to reset the messaging this week around its multitrillion-dollar spending bills deadlocked in Congress, as President Joe Biden hits the road to pitch popular elements of the package. Officials are hoping to get the focus back on the content of the bills, like...
WHITE HOUSE, TN
Southern Maryland Online

Anthony Brown Claims Domestic Extremism in Military; Even White House Opposes his Amendment

WASHINGTON (October 1, 2021)—Democrat Anthony Brown, the representative for Maryland's 4th Congressional District, and former Maryland Lt. Governor under then Governor Martin O'Malley, is criticizing the Biden administration's opposition to his efforts to pressure the Pentagon into addressing what he calls domestic extremism in the armed forces. Brown is also on the House Armed Services Committee.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Jill Biden
thedrumbeat.com

White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
CBS News

Whistleblower claims Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives personnel were improperly paid bonuses reserved for criminal investigators

A whistleblower is accusing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives of fraud, waste and abuse. CBS News was told the alleged practice could potentially involve hundreds of millions of tax dollars across multiple federal agencies. The whistleblower said some in administrative jobs at the agency were paid a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
