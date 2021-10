CHICAGO - A plane carrying Afghan children arrived in Chicago on Wednesday. The plane had left from Qatar, the Department of Homeland Security said. "We've been working with the federal HHS [Department of Health and Human Services] and they are taking responsibility for these children. They did arrive this morning. It was a small group of them. said Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who indicated that she has been asked by the federal government not to offer too many details on the situation. "HHS will be responsible for them. We are a conduit because they arrived at O'Hare. This is something we've been planning for, for several weeks. We anticipated we would get planeloads before now."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO