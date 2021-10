Communication. You have to be able to articulate your legal arguments in a clear, concise manner. You also have to be able to speak differently to Judges and prosecutors than you do to your clients and be able to relate to all of them. In one courtroom, I’ve had to make a really complicated legal argument about a client’s inadmissible breath test to a prosecutor while focusing on the client’s treatment progress when speaking with the judge in order to achieve the client’s ideal result overall.

