Moody Center’s immersive Kiwanga exhibition meditates on sand and time

Two side-specific installations anchor Kapwani Kiwanga’s “The Sand Recalls the Moon’s Shadow,” a new exhibition at the Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University. Each piece presents an immersive environment: “Maya-Bantu” is a looming sculpture more than 25-feet high in which a crescent is bisected by a rectangular panel, and the entire piece is draped in sisal. “Dune” gives the feeling of some futuristic space colony. The lights along the perimeter bounce through glass lenses and orbs. For such an otherworldly vibe, “Dune” is quite serene.