CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Elucidating gene expression adaptation of phylogenetically divergent coral holobionts under heat stress

By Viridiana Avila-Magaña
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs coral reefs struggle to survive under climate change, it is crucial to know whether they have the capacity to withstand changing conditions, particularly increasing seawater temperatures. Thermal tolerance requires the integrative response of the different components of the coral holobiont (coral host, algal photosymbiont, and associated microbiome). Here, using a controlled thermal stress experiment across three divergent Caribbean coral species, we attempt to dissect holobiont member metatranscriptome responses from coral taxa with different sensitivities to heat stress and use phylogenetic ANOVA to study the evolution of gene expression adaptation. We show that coral response to heat stress is a complex trait derived from multiple interactions among holobiont members. We identify host and photosymbiont genes that exhibit lineage-specific expression level adaptation and uncover potential roles for bacterial associates in supplementing the metabolic needs of the coral-photosymbiont duo during heat stress. Our results stress the importance of integrative and comparative approaches across a wide range of species to better understand coral survival under the predicted rise in sea surface temperatures.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

New insights into how KLF4 influences gene expression

A team led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine has discovered a mechanism by which transcription factor KLF4 can help to organize chromatin, thus influencing gene expression. The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, reveals that the binding of KLF4 can cause DNA to condense into a separate...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Pancreatic Ppy-expressing γ-cells display mixed phenotypic traits and the adaptive plasticity to engage insulin production

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24788-0, published online 22 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments, which omitted the grant numbers relating to the Swiss National Science Foundation and the European Research Council given for P.L.H. The original version read ‘This work was funded with grants from Swiss National Science Foundation, European Research Council, and Fondation Aclon to P.L.H’. The correct version replaces this sentence with ‘This work was funded with grants from the Swiss National Science Foundation (#310030_192496), the Fondation Aclon and the European Research Council (“Merlin”, #884449) to P.L.H’. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Region of 'super corals' discovered

In 2019, a hydrology professor at The University of Texas at Austin set out on a research project to see if he could identify harmful nutrients flowing through groundwater into a delicate coral reef sanctuary in the Philippines. He achieved this goal, but following the long history of accidental scientific discoveries, he instead stumbled upon something completely unexpected: a region of possible "super corals" that are thriving despite high levels of carbon dioxide.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Mutational synergy during leukemia induction remodels chromatin accessibility, histone modifications and three-dimensional DNA topology to alter gene expression

Altered transcription is a cardinal feature of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); however, exactly how mutations synergize to remodel the epigenetic landscape and rewire three-dimensional DNA topology is unknown. Here, we apply an integrated genomic approach to a murine allelic series that models the two most common mutations in AML: Flt3-ITD and Npm1c. We then deconvolute the contribution of each mutation to alterations of the epigenetic landscape and genome organization, and infer how mutations synergize in the induction of AML. Our studies demonstrate that Flt3-ITD signals to chromatin to alter the epigenetic environment and synergizes with mutations in Npm1c to alter gene expression and drive leukemia induction. These analyses also allow the identification of long-range cis-regulatory circuits, including a previously unknown superenhancer of Hoxa locus, as well as larger and more detailed gene-regulatory networks, driven by transcription factors including PU.1 and IRF8, whose importance we demonstrate through perturbation of network members.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stress#Elkhorn Coral#Coral Bleaching#Brain Coral#Holobiont#Metatranscriptome
Nature.com

Adult brain neurons require continual expression of the schizophrenia-risk gene Tcf4 for structural and functional integrity

The schizophrenia-risk gene Tcf4 has been widely studied in the context of brain development using mouse models of haploinsufficiency, in utero knockdown and embryonic deletion. However, Tcf4 continues to be abundantly expressed in adult brain neurons where its functions remain unknown. Given the importance of Tcf4 in psychiatric diseases, we investigated its role in adult neurons using cell-specific deletion and genetic tracing in adult animals. Acute loss of Tcf4 in adult excitatory neurons in vivo caused hyperexcitability and increased dendritic complexity of neurons, effects that were distinct from previously observed effects in embryonic-deficiency models. Interestingly, transcriptomic analysis of genetically traced adult-deleted FACS-sorted Tcf4-knockout neurons revealed that Tcf4 targets in adult neurons are distinct from those in the embryonic brain. Meta-analysis of the adult-deleted neuronal transcriptome from our study with the existing datasets of embryonic Tcf4 deficiencies revealed plasma membrane and ciliary genes to underlie Tcf4-mediated structure-function regulation specifically in adult neurons. The profound changes both in the structure and excitability of adult neurons upon acute loss of Tcf4 indicates that proactive regulation of membrane-related processes underlies the functional and structural integrity of adult neurons. These findings not only provide insights for the functional relevance of continual expression of a psychiatric disease-risk gene in the adult brain but also identify previously unappreciated gene networks underpinning mature neuronal regulation during the adult lifespan.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inflammatory signature in acute-on-chronic liver failure includes increased expression of granulocyte genes ELANE, MPO and CD177

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) is associated with innate immune dysfunction and high short-term mortality. Neutrophils have been identified to influence prognosis in ACLF. Neutrophil biology is under-evaluated in ACLF. Therefore, we investigated neutrophil-specific genes and their association with ACLF outcomes. This is an observational study. Enriched granulocytes, containing neutrophils, isolated from study participants in three groups- ACLF(n = 10), chronic liver disease (CLD, n = 4) and healthy controls (HC, n = 4), were analysed by microarray. Differentially expressed genes were identified and validated by qRT-PCR in an independent cohort of ACLF, CLD and HC (n = 30, 15 and 15 respectively). The association of confirmed overexpressed genes with ACLF 28-day non-survivors was investigated. The protein expression of selected neutrophil genes was confirmed using flow cytometry and IHC. Differential gene expression analysis showed 1140 downregulated and 928 upregulated genes for ACLF versus CLD and 2086 downregulated and 1091 upregulated genes for ACLF versus HC. Significant upregulation of neutrophilic inflammatory signatures were found in ACLF compared to CLD and HC. Neutrophil enriched genes ELANE, MPO and CD177 were highly upregulated in ACLF and their expression was higher in ACLF 28-day non-survivors. Elevated expression of CD177 protein on neutrophil surface in ACLF was confirmed by flow cytometry. IHC analysis in archival post mortem liver biopsies showed the presence of CD177+ neutrophils in the liver tissue of ACLF patients. Granulocyte genes ELANE, MPO and CD177 are highly overexpressed in ACLF neutrophils as compared to CLD or HC. Further, this three-gene signature is highly overexpressed in ACLF 28-day non-survivors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Brain Cell Type Specific Gene Expression and Co-expression Network Architectures

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-27293-5, published online 11 June 2018. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figures 4 and 5 where the Figure bodies were swapped. The original Figures 4 and 5 and accompanying legends appear below. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
EDUCATION
earth.com

Corals depend on their microbiomes to endure heat stress

A recent study led by Penn State University found that corals’ microbiomes (comprising a large array of viruses, bacteria, and fungi) play a fundamental role in the ability to withstand rising ocean temperatures. Scientists also identified several coral genes and photosymbionts residing within their tissues which may improve corals’ responses to heat stress.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
EurekAlert

Salt stress alters legume responses to symbiotic rhizobacteria by modulating gene expression

Crop legumes are an integral part of sustainable agriculture, as several of these species represent an important protein source for both human and animal populations. Legumes engage in a unique and beneficial interaction with a group of soil bacteria, collectively called rhizobia. Rhizobium-legume symbioses lead to the development of new plant organs on the roots called nodules, which host rhizobia. Competent rhizobia within these nodules use a process called nitrogen fixation to convert atmospheric nitrogen, which cannot be used by the plant, into ammonium, which can be used as a nitrogen source. This is a highly valuable process as nitrogen is limited in agricultural systems.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Periodontitis associates with species-specific gene expression of the oral microbiota

The purpose of the present investigation was to characterize species-specific bacterial activity of the oral microbiota in periodontitis. We tested the hypotheses that chronic inflammation, i.e., periodontitis, associates with bacterial gene expression of the oral microbiota. Oral microbial samples were collected from three oral sites—subgingival plaque, tongue, and saliva from patients with periodontitis and healthy controls. Paired metagenomics and metatranscriptomics were used to perform concomitant characterization of taxonomic composition and to determine species-specific bacterial activity as expressed by the ratio of specific messenger RNA reads to their corresponding genomic DNA reads. Here, we show the association of periodontitis with bacterial gene expression of the oral microbiota. While oral site was the main determinant of taxonomic composition as well as bacterial gene expression, periodontitis was significantly associated with a reduction of carbohydrate metabolism of the oral microbiota at three oral sites (subgingival plaque, tongue, and saliva). Data from the present study revealed the association of periodontitis with bacterial gene expression of the oral microbiota. Conditions of periodontitis was associated with bacterial activity of local subgingival plaque, but also on tongue and the salivary microbiota. Collectively, data suggest that periodontitis associates with impaired carbohydrate metabolism of the oral microbiota. Future longitudinal and interventional studies are warranted to evaluate the potential pathogenic role of impaired bacterial carbohydrate metabolism not only in periodontitis but also in other diseases with low-grade inflammation, such as type 2 diabetes mellitus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcriptome-based polygenic score links depression-related corticolimbic gene expression changes to sex-specific brain morphology and depression risk

Major Depressive Disorder Working Group of the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium,. Studies in post-mortem human brain tissue have associated major depressive disorder (MDD) with cortical transcriptomic changes, whose potential in vivo impact remains unexplored. To address this translational gap, we recently developed a transcriptome-based polygenic risk score (T-PRS) based on common functional variants capturing ‘depression-like’ shifts in cortical gene expression. Here, we used a non-clinical sample of young adults (n = 482, Duke Neurogenetics Study: 53% women; aged 19.8 ± 1.2 years) to map T-PRS onto brain morphology measures, including Freesurfer-derived subcortical volume, cortical thickness, surface area, and local gyrification index, as well as broad MDD risk, indexed by self-reported family history of depression. We conducted side-by-side comparisons with a PRS independently derived from a Psychiatric Genomics Consortium (PGC) MDD GWAS (PGC-PRS), and sought to link T-PRS with diagnosis and symptom severity directly in PGC-MDD participants (n = 29,340, 59% women; 12,923 MDD cases, 16,417 controls). T-PRS was associated with smaller amygdala volume in women (t = −3.478, p = 0.001) and lower prefrontal gyrification across sexes. In men, T-PRS was associated with hypergyrification in temporal and occipital regions. Prefrontal hypogyrification mediated a male-specific indirect link between T-PRS and familial depression (b = 0.005, p = 0.029). PGC-PRS was similarly associated with lower amygdala volume and cortical gyrification; however, both effects were male-specific and hypogyrification emerged in distinct parietal and temporo-occipital regions, unassociated with familial depression. In PGC-MDD, T-PRS did not predict diagnosis (OR = 1.007, 95% CI = [0.997–1.018]) but correlated with symptom severity in men (rho = 0.175, p = 7.957 × 10−4) in one cohort (N = 762, 48% men). Depression-like shifts in cortical gene expression have sex-specific effects on brain morphology and may contribute to broad depression vulnerability in men.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

CRISPR-SCReT (CRISPR-Stop Codon Read Through) method to control Cas9 expression for gene editing

CRISPR/Cas9 has paved the way for the development of therapies that correct genetic mutations. However, constitutive expression of the Cas9 gene can increase off-target mutations and induce an immune response against the Cas9 protein. To limit the time during which the Cas9 nuclease is expressed, we proposed a simple drug inducible system. The approach consists of introducing a premature termination codon (PTC) in the Cas9 gene and subsequently treating with an aminoglycoside drug, which allows readthrough of the complete protein. To validate that system, HEK293T cells were co-transfected with a PX458 plasmid, which was mutated to introduce a PTC in the SpCas9 gene and two sgRNAs targeting the DMD gene (exons 50 and 54). Cells were treated with different doses of geneticin (G418) for 48 h. Western blot confirmed that the Cas9 protein expression, which was shut down by the PTC mutation, can be induced by the drug. The hybrid exon 50-54 formed by the deletion of part of the DMD gene was detected by PCR only in the cells treated with G418. The approach was also used successfully with CjCas9 to edit the FXN gene. Our results show that it is possible to control SpCas9 and CjCas9 expression by CRISPR-SCReT (CRISPR-Stop Codon Read Through) method.
FRIEDREICH
bcm.edu

KLF4 displays novel mechanism for influencing gene expression

Cells pack their genetic information in chromatin, a complex, compact, dense structure made of DNA and proteins. Expressing a particular gene requires that the gene expression molecular machinery has access to that stretch of DNA. Transcription factors are involved in reorganizing the chromatin to provide access and facilitate gene transcription, but it is not clear how this is accomplished.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A minimal model for gene expression dynamics of bacterial type II toxin–antitoxin systems

Toxin–antitoxin (TA) modules are part of most bacteria’s regulatory machinery for stress responses and general aspects of their physiology. Due to the interplay of a long-lived toxin with a short-lived antitoxin, TA modules have also become systems of interest for mathematical modelling. Here we resort to previous modelling efforts and extract from these a minimal model of type II TA system dynamics on a timescale of hours, which can be used to describe time courses derived from gene expression data of TA pairs. We show that this model provides a good quantitative description of TA dynamics for the 11 TA pairs under investigation here, while simpler models do not. Our study brings together aspects of Biophysics with its focus on mathematical modelling and Computational Systems Biology with its focus on the quantitative interpretation of ’omics’ data. This mechanistic model serves as a generic transformation of time course information into kinetic parameters. The resulting parameter vector can, in turn, be mechanistically interpreted. We expect that TA pairs with similar mechanisms are characterized by similar vectors of kinetic parameters, allowing us to hypothesize on the mode of action for TA pairs still under discussion.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Parallel subgenome structure and divergent expression evolution of allo-tetraploid common carp and goldfish

How two subgenomes in allo-tetraploids adapt to coexistence and coordinate through structure and expression evolution requires extensive studies. In the present study, we report an improved genome assembly of allo-tetraploid common carp, an updated genome annotation of allo-tetraploid goldfish and the chromosome-scale assemblies of a progenitor-like diploid Puntius tetrazona and an outgroup diploid Paracanthobrama guichenoti. Parallel subgenome structure evolution in the allo-tetraploids was featured with equivalent chromosome components, higher protein identities, similar transposon divergence and contents, homoeologous exchanges, better synteny level, strong sequence compensation and symmetric purifying selection. Furthermore, we observed subgenome expression divergence processes in the allo-tetraploids, including inter-/intrasubgenome trans-splicing events, expression dominance, decreased expression levels, dosage compensation, stronger expression correlation, dynamic functionalization and balancing of differential expression. The potential disorders introduced by different progenitors in the allo-tetraploids were hypothesized to be alleviated by increasing structural homogeneity and performing versatile expression processes. Resequencing three common carp strains revealed two major ecotypes and uncovered candidate genes relevant to growth and survival rate.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Development of potent promoters that drive the efficient expression of genes in apple protoplasts

Protoplast transient expression is a powerful strategy for gene functional characterization, especially in biochemical mechanism studies. We herein developed a highly efficient transient expression system for apple protoplasts. The abilities of the Arabidopsis thaliana and Malus domestica ubiquitin-10 (AtUBQ10 and MdUBQ10) promoters to drive the expression of multiple genes were compared with that of the CaMV 35S promoter, and the results revealed that the AtUBQ10 and MdUBQ10 promoters were more efficient in apple protoplasts. With this system, we demonstrated that active AtMKK7ac could activate MAPK6/3/4 signaling cascades, which further regulated MdWRKY33 phosphorylation and stability in apple. Furthermore, the ligand-induced interaction between the immune receptor AtFLS2 and the coreceptor AtBAK1 was reconstituted in apple protoplasts. We also found that the stability of the bacterial effector AvrRpt2 was regulated by feedback involving auxin and the immune regulator RIN4. The system established herein will serve as a useful tool for the molecular and biochemical analyses of apple genes.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Deforestation and climate change are projected to increase heat stress risk in the Brazilian Amazon

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 207 (2021) Cite this article. Land use change and deforestation can influence local temperature and climate. Here we use a coupled ocean-atmosphere model to assess the impact of savannization of the Amazon Basin on the wet-bulb globe temperature heat stress index under two climate change scenarios (RCP4.5 and RCP8.5). We find that heat stress exposure due to deforestation was comparable to the effect of climate change under RCP8.5. Our findings suggest that heat stress index could exceed the human adaptation limit by 2100 under the combined effects of Amazon savannization and climate change. Moreover, we find that risk of heat stress exposure was highest in Northern Brazil and among the most socially vulnerable. We suggest that by 2100, savannization of the Amazon will lead to more than 11 million people will be exposed heat stress that poses an extreme risk to human health under a high emission scenario.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Effective gene expression prediction from sequence by integrating long-range interactions

How noncoding DNA determines gene expression in different cell types is a major unsolved problem, and critical downstream applications in human genetics depend on improved solutions. Here, we report substantially improved gene expression prediction accuracy from DNA sequences through the use of a deep learning architecture, called Enformer, that is able to integrate information from long-range interactions (up to 100 kb away) in the genome. This improvement yielded more accurate variant effect predictions on gene expression for both natural genetic variants and saturation mutagenesis measured by massively parallel reporter assays. Furthermore, Enformer learned to predict enhancer–promoter interactions directly from the DNA sequence competitively with methods that take direct experimental data as input. We expect that these advances will enable more effective fine-mapping of human disease associations and provide a framework to interpret cis-regulatory evolution.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Agreement between commercially available ELISA and in-house Luminex SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassays

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98296-y, published online 23 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This study was partially funded by the KidsCorona Child and Mother COVID-19 OpenData and Biobank Initiative from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (Stavros...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy