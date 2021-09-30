CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The effect of air pollution on the transcriptomics of the immune response to respiratory infection

By Daniel P. Croft
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCombustion related particulate matter air pollution (PM) is associated with an increased risk of respiratory infections in adults. The exact mechanism underlying this association has not been determined. We hypothesized that increased concentrations of combustion related PM would result in dysregulation of the innate immune system. This epidemiological study includes 111 adult patients hospitalized with respiratory infections who underwent transcriptional analysis of their peripheral blood. We examined the association between gene expression at the time of hospitalization and ambient measurements of particulate air pollutants in the 28 days prior to hospitalization. For each pollutant and time lag, gene-specific linear models adjusting for infection type were fit using LIMMA (Linear Models For Microarray Data), and pathway/gene set analyses were performed using the CAMERA (Correlation Adjusted Mean Rank) program. Comparing patients with viral and/or bacterial infection, the expression patterns associated with air pollution exposure differed. Adjusting for the type of infection, increased concentrations of Delta-C (a marker of biomass smoke) and other PM were associated with upregulation of iron homeostasis and protein folding. Increased concentrations of black carbon (BC) were associated with upregulation of viral related gene pathways and downregulation of pathways related to antigen presentation. The pollutant/pathway associations differed by lag time and by type of infection. This study suggests that the effect of air pollution on the pathogenesis of respiratory infection may be pollutant, timing, and infection specific.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

T-cell responses in respiratory diseases

Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in an increasingly polluted world. Particularly, viral respiratory infections tend to aggravate previously existing respiratory illnesses, or cause life-long negative after-effects in patients. In its extreme form, this could manifest as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Unfortunately, current treatments are primarily focused on alleviating the associated symptoms. To address the root cause of these illnesses, medical researchers across the world have been researching different aspects of the immune response to these viral infections.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Metformin strengthens uroepithelial immunity against E. coli infection

Urinary tract infection frequently caused by E. coli is one of the most common bacterial infections. Increasing antibiotic resistance jeopardizes successful treatment and alternative treatment strategies are therefore mandatory. Metformin, an oral antidiabetic drug, has been shown to activate macrophages in the protection against certain infecting microorganisms. Since epithelial cells often form the first line of defense, we here investigated the effect on uroepithelial cells during E. coli infection. Metformin upregulated the human antimicrobial peptides cathelicidin LL-37 and RNase7 via modulation of the TRPA1 channel and AMPK pathway. Interestingly, metformin stimulation enriched both LL-37 and TRPA1 in lysosomes. In addition, metformin specifically increased nitric oxide and mitochondrial, but not cytosolic ROS. Moreover, metformin also triggered mRNA expression of the proinflammatory cytokines IL1B, CXCL8 and growth factor GDF15 in human uroepithelial cells. The GDF15 peptide stimulated macrophages increased LL-37 expression, with increased bacterial killing. In conclusion, metformin stimulation strengthened the innate immunity of uroepithelial cells inducing enhanced extracellular and intracellular bacterial killing suggesting a favorable role of metformin in the host defense.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dramatic transcriptomic differences in Macaca mulatta and Macaca fascicularis with Plasmodium knowlesi infections

Plasmodium knowlesi, a model malaria parasite, is responsible for a significant portion of zoonotic malaria cases in Southeast Asia and must be controlled to avoid disease severity and fatalities. However, little is known about the host-parasite interactions and molecular mechanisms in play during the course of P. knowlesi malaria infections, which also may be relevant across Plasmodium species. Here we contrast P. knowlesi sporozoite-initiated infections in Macaca mulatta and Macaca fascicularis using whole blood RNA-sequencing and transcriptomic analysis. These macaque hosts are evolutionarily close, yet malaria-naïve M. mulatta will succumb to blood-stage infection without treatment, whereas malaria-naïve M. fascicularis controls parasitemia without treatment. This comparative analysis reveals transcriptomic differences as early as the liver phase of infection, in the form of signaling pathways that are activated in M. fascicularis, but not M. mulatta. Additionally, while most immune responses are initially similar during the acute stage of the blood infection, significant differences arise subsequently. The observed differences point to prolonged inflammation and anti-inflammatory effects of IL10 in M. mulatta, while M. fascicularis undergoes a transcriptional makeover towards cell proliferation, consistent with its recovery. Together, these findings suggest that timely detection of P. knowlesi in M. fascicularis, coupled with control of inflammation while initiating the replenishment of key cell populations, helps contain the infection. Overall, this study points to specific genes and pathways that could be investigated as a basis for new drug targets that support recovery from acute malaria.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A conversation on the impacts and mitigation of air pollution

Air pollution and the associated health impacts affect millions of people around the world. In this Q&A, Professor Haikun Wang, an expert on the health risks of air pollution and climate change at Nanjing University, shares with Nature Communications their thoughts on the impacts of air pollution and the policies needed to tackle emissions.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Respiratory Tract#Respiratory Disease#Respiratory Infection#Limma Lrb#Linear#Delta C
Nature.com

Differentiating coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from influenza and dengue

The novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) presents with non-specific clinical features. This may result in misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, and lead to further transmission in the community. We aimed to derive early predictors to differentiate COVID-19 from influenza and dengue. The study comprised 126 patients with COVID-19, 171 with influenza and 180 with dengue, who presented within 5 days of symptom onset. All cases were confirmed by reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction tests. We used logistic regression models to identify demographics, clinical characteristics and laboratory markers in classifying COVID-19 versus influenza, and COVID-19 versus dengue. The performance of each model was evaluated using receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves. Shortness of breath was the strongest predictor in the models for differentiating between COVID-19 and influenza, followed by diarrhoea. Higher lymphocyte count was predictive of COVID-19 versus influenza and versus dengue. In the model for differentiating between COVID-19 and dengue, patients with cough and higher platelet count were at increased odds of COVID-19, while headache, joint pain, skin rash and vomiting/nausea were indicative of dengue. The cross-validated area under the ROC curve for all four models was above 0.85. Clinical features and simple laboratory markers for differentiating COVID-19 from influenza and dengue are identified in this study which can be used by primary care physicians in resource limited settings to determine if further investigations or referrals would be required.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Buffalo News

Pandemic Lessons: How effective is natural immunity?

When longtime Buffalo Sabres anthem singer Doug Allen stepped away from the job last month, he cited the team’s vaccination requirement and his presumed immunity to Covid-19. “I believe that God made my body, and he doesn’t mess around,” said Allen, who had the virus in January. “My immune system...
BUFFALO, NY
Nature.com

Associations of maternal non-nutritive sweetener intake during pregnancy with offspring body mass index and body fat from birth to adolescence

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. The evidence that maternal non-nutritive sweetener (NNS) intake during pregnancy increases childhood obesity risk is conflicting. A potential reason for this is that all prior studies examined childhood body mass index (BMI) at only one timepoint and at different ages. We examined the extent to which NNS intake during pregnancy is associated with offspring BMI z-score and body fat longitudinally from birth to 18 years.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Evaluating posterior vitreous detachment by widefield 23-mm swept-source optical coherence tomography imaging in healthy subjects

Posterior vitreous detachment (PVD) is a separation between the posterior vitreous cortex and internal limiting membrane. Although PVD was historically considered an acute event, recent studies using spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) revealed a gradual progression of PVD in healthy subjects. Although SD-OCT improved PVD studies, the narrow imaging angle and long examination time were problematic to allow wide angle capture. The Xephilio OCT-S1 (Canon), a swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) device, can obtain up to 23-mm of widefield B-scan images in a single acquisition. We used this widefield SS-OCT to quantitatively evaluate the PVD stage in 214 healthy subjects aged 4–89 years and determine whether PVD stages differ between the bilateral eyes of each patient. Age was significantly positively correlated with the overall PVD stage (ρ = 0.7520, P < 0.001). Interestingly, partial PVD occurred in children as young as 5 years, indicating that initial PVD onset may occur much earlier than previously reported. Furthermore, PVD stages of the bilateral eyes were highly consistent in 183 subjects (85.5%). Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT thus revealed that PVD started earlier than anticipated, and age was correlated with the symmetry of PVD stage. Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT may also be clinically useful for the evaluation of diseased eyes.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Personalized diet study of dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) and fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS) genotypes in obesity

Obesity prevalence have tripled in the past decades. It is logical to consider new approaches to halt its prevalence. In this concept, considering the effect of interaction between fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS2) gene variants and dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) on obesity-related characteristics seems to be challenging. The present cross-sectional study conducted among 347 obese individuals. A validated semi-quantitative 147-item food frequency questionnaire (FFQ) was used to estimate dietary intakes and American multiethnic database was used to calculate AGEs content of food items which were not available in Iranian Food Composition Table (FCT). FADS2 gene variants were determined according to Polymerase chain reaction-restriction fragment length polymorphism (PCR-RFLP). Analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) was used to evaluate the modifier effect of FADS2 gene-dietary AGEs on biochemical values. Based on our findings, no significant differences was reported in term of biochemical variables between AGEs tertiles. In contrast, percent of macronutrients (carbohydrate, protein and fat) of total calorie intake, amount of daily intake of fiber and meat groups showed a significant differences among AGEs tertiles. Furthermore, statistical assays clarified the modifier effects of FADS2 gene-AGEs on weight (Pinteraction = 0.04), fat mass (Pinteraction = 0.03), waist circumference (Pinteraction = 0.008) and cholesterol (Pinteraction = 0.04) level. Accordingly, higher consumption of protein or fat based foods constitute high amount of AGEs and heterozygote genotype for FADS2 tended to show lower level of AGEs content. These findings address further investigation to develop new approaches for nutritional interventions.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Placental expression of miR-21-5p, miR-210-3p and miR-141-3p: relation to human fetoplacental growth

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Dysregulation of microRNAs (miRNAs) and their target genes in placental tissue is associated with foetal growth restriction. We aimed to evaluate associations of placental miR-21-5p, miR-141-3p and miR-210-3p expression with maternal, placental and newborn parameters and with placental expression of their potential...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Postprandial hepatic stiffness changes on magnetic resonance elastography in healthy volunteers

Magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) is a reliable noninvasive method for assessment of hepatic stiffness. Liver stiffness is known to be affected by elevated postprandial portal blood flow in patients with chronic liver disease. The goal of this study was to determine whether food intake affects liver stiffness in the absence of known liver disease. We evaluated 100 volunteers (35 men and 65 women) who met inclusion criteria. The subjects had two MRE examinations, first while fasting and then 30 min after a test meal. Fourteen subjects also had two additional MRE exams 1 h 30 min and 2 h 30 min after the meal. Liver stiffness was measured by placing the largest possible polygon ROIs on the four widest liver slices and calculated as a mean of stiffness values from each slice. The correlation of liver stiffness values before and after the meal was assessed using a paired t-test. To evaluate the relationship between the change in postprandial liver stiffness and fasting liver stiffness values, linear regression was performed. The liver stiffness values in the fasting state ranged from 1.84 to 2.82 kPa, with a mean of 2.30 ± 0.23 kPa (95% CI 2.25–2.34). At 30 min after the meal, liver stiffness values ranged from 2.12 to 3.50 kPa, with a mean of 2.70 ± 0.28 kPa (95% CI 2.64–2.75), demonstrating a systematic postprandial increase by 0.40 ± 0.23 kPa (17.7 ± 3.5%). Meal intake significantly increases liver stiffness in healthy individuals, which persists for at least 2 h 30 min. Patients should fast for 3–4 h before MRE examinations to avoid fibrosis overstaging due to postprandial liver stiffness augmentation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Assessment of radiation sensitivity of unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in a series of patients submitted to radioembolization with yttrium-90 resin microspheres

Radioembolization is a valuable therapeutic option in patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The essential implementation of the absorbed dose calculation methods should take into account also the specific tumor radiosensitivity, expressed by the α parameter. Purpose of this study was to retrospectively calculate it in a series of patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma submitted to radioembolization. Twenty-one therapeutic procedures in 15 patients were analysed. Tumor absorbed doses were calculated processing the post-therapeutic 90Y-PET/CT images and the pre-treatment contrast-enhanced CT scans. Tumor absorbed dose and pre- and post-treatment tumor volumes were used to calculate α and α3D parameters (dividing targeted liver in n voxels of the same volume with specific voxel absorbed dose). A tumor volume reduction was observed after treatment. The median of tumor average absorbed dose was 93 Gy (95% CI 81–119) and its correlation with the residual tumor mass was statistically significant. The median of α and α3D parameters was 0.005 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.004–0.008) and 0.007 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.005–0.015), respectively. Multivariate analysis showed tumor volume and tumor absorbed dose as significant predictors of the time to tumor progression. The knowledge of radiobiological parameters gives the possibility to decide the administered activity in order to improve the outcome of the treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

The spliceosome factor sart3 regulates hematopoietic stem/progenitor cell development in zebrafish through the p53 pathway

Hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) possess the potential for self-renew and the capacity, throughout life, to differentiate into all blood cell lineages. Yet, the mechanistic basis for HSC development remains largely unknown. In this study, we characterized a zebrafish smu471 mutant with hematopoietic stem/progenitor cell (HSPC) defects and found that sart3 was the causative gene. RNA expression profiling of the sart3smu471 mutant revealed spliceosome and p53 signaling pathway to be the most significantly enriched pathways in the sart3smu471 mutant. Knock down of p53 rescued HSPC development in the sart3smu471 mutant. Interestingly, the p53 inhibitor, mdm4, had undergone an alternative splicing event in the mutant. Restoration of mdm4 partially rescued HSPC deficiency. Thus, our data suggest that HSPC proliferation and maintenance require sart3 to ensure the correct splicing and expression of mdm4, so that the p53 pathway is properly inhibited to prevent definitive hematopoiesis failure. This study expands our knowledge of the regulatory mechanisms that impact HSPC development and sheds light on the mechanistic basis and potential therapeutic use of sart3 in spliceosome-mdm4-p53 related disorders.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

‘Covid toe’ may be side-effect of immune response, says study

The skin condition known as Covid toe may be a side-effect of the immune system’s response to fighting off the virus, according to a study. The symptom results in chilblain-like inflammation and redness on the hands and feet, with the condition sometimes lasting for months at a time. It typically develops within a week to four weeks of being infected and can result in toes and fingers becoming swollen or changing colour.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Label-free photothermal disruption of cytotoxic aggregates rescues pathology in a C. elegans model of Huntington’s disease

Aggregation of proteins is a prominent hallmark of virtually all neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s diseases. Little progress has been made in their treatment to slow or prevent the formation of aggregates by post-translational modification and regulation of cellular responses to misfolded proteins. Here, we introduce a label-free, laser-based photothermal treatment of polyglutamine (polyQ) aggregates in a C. elegans nematode model of huntingtin-like polyQ aggregation. As a proof of principle, we demonstrated that nanosecond laser pulse-induced local photothermal heating can directly disrupt the aggregates so as to delay their accumulation, maintain motility, and extend the lifespan of treated nematodes. These beneficial effects were validated by confocal photothermal, fluorescence, and video imaging. The results obtained demonstrate that our theranostics platform, integrating photothermal therapy without drugs or other chemicals, combined with advanced imaging to monitor photothermal ablation of aggregates, initiates systemic recovery and thus validates the concept of aggregate-disruption treatments for neurodegenerative diseases in humans.
CANCER
Nature.com

Stress hormones promote DNA damage in human oral keratinocytes

Chronic stress increases the systemic levels of stress hormones norepinephrine and cortisol. As well as tobacco-specific carcinogen NNK (4-(methylnitrosamine)-1-(3-pyridyl)-1-butanone), they can induce expressive DNA damage contributing to the cancer development. However, it is unknown whether stress hormones have genotoxic effects in oral keratinocytes. This study investigated the effects of stress hormones on DNA damage in a human oral keratinocyte cell line (NOK-SI). NOK-SI cells stimulated with norepinephrine or cortisol showed higher DNA damage compared to untreated cells. Norepinephrine-induced DNA damage was reversed by pre-treatment with beta-adrenergic blocker propranolol. Cells treated with NNK combined to norepinephrine displayed reduced levels of caspases 3 and 7. Cortisol also reduced the activity of pro-apoptotic enzymes. NNK or norepinephrine promoted single-strand breaks and alkali-label side breaks in the DNA of NOK-SI cells. Pre-treatment of cells with propranolol abolished these effects. Carcinogen NNK in the presence or absence of cortisol also induced DNA damage of these cells. The genotoxic effects of cortisol alone and hormone combined with NNK were blocked partially and totally, respectively, by the glucocorticoid receptor antagonist RU486. DNA damage promoted by NNK or cortisol and carcinogen combined to the hormone led to intracellular γH2AX accumulation. The effects caused by NNK and cortisol were reversed by propranolol and glucocorticoid receptor antagonist RU486, respectively. Propranolol inhibited the oxidation of basis induced by NNK in the presence of DNA-formamidopyrimidine glycosylase. DNA breaks induced by norepinephrine in the presence or absence of NNK resulted in higher 8OHdG cellular levels. This effect was also induced through beta-adrenergic receptors. Together, these findings indicate that stress hormones induce DNA damage of oral keratinocytes and could contribute to oral carcinogenesis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Possible vertebral brucellosis infection in a Neanderthal

The La Chapelle-aux-Saints 1 skeleton of an old (>60-year-old) male Neanderthal is renowned for the advanced osteoarthritis of its spinal column and hip joint, and their implications for posture and lifestyle in these Mid- to Late Pleistocene humans. Reassessment of the pathologic lesions reveals erosions at multiple non-contiguous vertebrae and reactive bone formation extending far beyond the left hip joint, which suggests the additional diagnosis of brucellosis. This implies the earliest secure evidence of this zoonotic disease in hominin evolution. Brucellosis might have been transmitted via butchering or eating raw meat and is well compatible with the range of prey animals documented for Neanderthals. The associated infertility could have represented an important aspect of health in these late archaic humans.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A pilot study of novel duodenal covered self-expandable metal stent fixation

Migration of duodenal covered self-expandable metal stents (C-SEMSs) is the main cause of stent dysfunction in patients with malignant gastric outlet obstruction (mGOO). Because endoscopic SEMS placement is frequently selected in patients with poor performance status, we concurrently focused on the safety of the treatment. This pilot study included 15 consecutive patients with mGOO who underwent duodenal partially covered SEMS (PC-SEMS) placement with fixation using an over-the-scope-clip (OTSC). Technical feasibility, clinical success for oral intake estimated by the Gastric Outlet Obstruction Scoring System (GOOSS) score, and adverse events including stent migration were retrospectively assessed. All procedures were successful, and clinical success was achieved in 86.7% (13/15). Mean GOOSS scores were improved from 0.07 to 2.53 after the procedure (P < 0.001). Median survival time was 84 days, and all patients were followed up until death. Stent migration occurred in one case (6.7%) at day 17, which was successfully treated by removal of the migrated PC-SEMS using an enteroscope. For fixation using an OTSC, additional time required for the procedure was 8.9 ± 4.1 min and we did not observe OTSC-associated adverse events. Poor performance status was associated with clinical success (P = 0.03), but we could provide the treatment safely and reduce mGOO symptoms even in patients with poor performance status. In conclusion, duodenal PC-SEMS fixation using an OTSC is feasible for preventing stent migration in patients with mGOO including those with poor performance status.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SOIL-WATERGRIDS, mapping dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table from 1970 to 2014

We introduce here SOIL-WATERGRIDS, a new dataset of dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table over 45 years from 1970 to 2014 globally resolved at 0.25 × 0.25 degree resolution (about 30 × 30 km at the equator) along a 56 m deep soil profile. SOIL-WATERGRIDS estimates were obtained using the BRTSim model instructed with globally gridded soil physical and hydraulic properties, land cover and use characteristics, and hydrometeorological variables to account for precipitation, ecosystem-specific evapotranspiration, snowmelt, surface runoff, and irrigation. We validate our estimates against independent observations and re-analyses of the soil moisture, water table depth, wetland occurrence, and runoff. SOIL-WATERGRIDS brings into a single product the monthly mean water saturation at three depths in the root zone and the depth of the highest and lowest water tables throughout the reference period, their long-term monthly averages, and data quality. SOIL-WATERGRIDS can therefore be used to analyse trends in water availability for agricultural abstraction, assess the water balance under historical weather patterns, and identify water stress in sensitive managed and unmanaged ecosystems.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Pig genome functional annotation enhances the biological interpretation of complex traits and human disease

The functional annotation of livestock genomes is crucial for understanding the molecular mechanisms that underpin complex traits of economic importance, adaptive evolution and comparative genomics. Here, we provide the most comprehensive catalogue to date of regulatory elements in the pig (Sus scrofa) by integrating 223 epigenomic and transcriptomic data sets, representing 14 biologically important tissues. We systematically describe the dynamic epigenetic landscape across tissues by functionally annotating 15 different chromatin states and defining their tissue-specific regulatory activities. We demonstrate that genomic variants associated with complex traits and adaptive evolution in pig are significantly enriched in active promoters and enhancers. Furthermore, we reveal distinct tissue-specific regulatory selection between Asian and European pig domestication processes. Compared with human and mouse epigenomes, we show that porcine regulatory elements are more conserved in DNA sequence, under both rapid and slow evolution, than those under neutral evolution across pig, mouse, and human. Finally, we provide biological insights on tissue-specific regulatory conservation, and by integrating 47 human genome-wide association studies, we demonstrate that, depending on the traits, mouse or pig might be more appropriate biomedical models for different complex traits and diseases.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy