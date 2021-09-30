Quantitative assessment of multiple fish species around artificial reefs combining environmental DNA metabarcoding and acoustic survey
Since the early 1970s, many artificial reefs (ARs) have been deployed in Japanese coastal waters to create fisheries grounds. Recently, researchers began to use environmental DNA (eDNA) methods for biodiversity monitoring of aquatic species. A metabarcoding approach using internal standard DNAs [i.e., quantitative MiSeq sequencing (qMiSeq)] makes it possible to monitor eDNA concentrations of multiple species simultaneously. This method can improve the efficiency of monitoring AR effects on fishes. Our study investigated distributions of marine fishes at ARs and surrounding stations in the open oceanographic environment of Tateyama Bay, central Japan, using qMiSeq and echo sounder survey. Using the qMiSeq with 12S primers, we found higher quantities of fish eDNAs at the ARs than at surrounding stations and different fish species compositions between them. Comparisons with echo sounder survey also showed positive correlations between fish eDNA concentration and echo intensity, which indicated a highly localized signal of eDNA at each sampling station. These results suggest that qMiSeq is a promising technique to complement conventional methods to monitor distributions of multiple fish species.www.nature.com
Comments / 0