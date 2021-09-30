CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A novel flow-based geometrical upscaling method for representing fault zones with two-phase fault rock properties into a dynamic reservoir model

By Md Saiful Islam
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaults are generally represented in conventional upscaled models as 2D planar surfaces with transmissibility multipliers used to represent single-phase fault properties. However, faults are structurally complex 3D zones in which both single-phase and two-phase fault rock properties can be significant. Ignoring this structural and petrophysical complexity within faults may impart considerable inaccuracy on the predictive performance of upscaled models. This study has developed a two-phase flow-based geometrical upscaling method capable of representing simultaneously the complex geometry and saturation-dependent two-phase flow properties of realistic fault zones. In this approach, high-resolution sector models are built of small portions of the fault zones and assigned appropriate single-phase and two-phase fault rock properties. Steady state two-phase flow simulations at different fractional flows of oil and water are used to determine the saturation dependent upscaled pseudo relative permeability functions which are incorporated into upscaled models. The method is applied to an example model containing two 3D fault zone components and tested by comparing the flow results of upscaled model with those of a high-resolution truth model. Results show that two-phase flow-based geometrical upscaling is a promising method for representing the effects of two-phase fault rock properties and complex 3D fault zone structure simultaneously.

Nature.com

Possible vertebral brucellosis infection in a Neanderthal

The La Chapelle-aux-Saints 1 skeleton of an old (>60-year-old) male Neanderthal is renowned for the advanced osteoarthritis of its spinal column and hip joint, and their implications for posture and lifestyle in these Mid- to Late Pleistocene humans. Reassessment of the pathologic lesions reveals erosions at multiple non-contiguous vertebrae and reactive bone formation extending far beyond the left hip joint, which suggests the additional diagnosis of brucellosis. This implies the earliest secure evidence of this zoonotic disease in hominin evolution. Brucellosis might have been transmitted via butchering or eating raw meat and is well compatible with the range of prey animals documented for Neanderthals. The associated infertility could have represented an important aspect of health in these late archaic humans.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SOIL-WATERGRIDS, mapping dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table from 1970 to 2014

We introduce here SOIL-WATERGRIDS, a new dataset of dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table over 45 years from 1970 to 2014 globally resolved at 0.25 × 0.25 degree resolution (about 30 × 30 km at the equator) along a 56 m deep soil profile. SOIL-WATERGRIDS estimates were obtained using the BRTSim model instructed with globally gridded soil physical and hydraulic properties, land cover and use characteristics, and hydrometeorological variables to account for precipitation, ecosystem-specific evapotranspiration, snowmelt, surface runoff, and irrigation. We validate our estimates against independent observations and re-analyses of the soil moisture, water table depth, wetland occurrence, and runoff. SOIL-WATERGRIDS brings into a single product the monthly mean water saturation at three depths in the root zone and the depth of the highest and lowest water tables throughout the reference period, their long-term monthly averages, and data quality. SOIL-WATERGRIDS can therefore be used to analyse trends in water availability for agricultural abstraction, assess the water balance under historical weather patterns, and identify water stress in sensitive managed and unmanaged ecosystems.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

circSPG21 protects against intervertebral disc disease by targeting miR-1197/ATP1B3

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. The abnormal expression of circular RNAs (circRNAs) is associated with numerous human diseases. This study investigated the mechanism by which circRNA acts as competitive endogenous RNA in the regulation of degenerative intervertebral disc disease (IVDD). Decreased expression of circSPG21 was detected in degenerated nucleus pulposus cells (NPCs), the function of circSPG21 in NPCs was explored and verified, and the downstream target of circSPG21 was investigated. The interaction between circSPG21 and miR-1197 and its target gene (ATP1B3) was studied by online database prediction and molecular biological verification. Finally, the circSPG21/miR-1197/ATP1B3 axis was verified in the mouse tail-looping model. The expression of circSPG21 in the nucleus pulposus in IVDD was directly related to an imbalance of anabolic and catabolic factors, which affected cell senescence. circSPG21 was found to play a role in human NPCs by acting as a sponge of miR-1197 and thereby affecting ATP1B3. The regulation of circSPG21 provides a potentially effective therapeutic strategy for IVDD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Pig genome functional annotation enhances the biological interpretation of complex traits and human disease

The functional annotation of livestock genomes is crucial for understanding the molecular mechanisms that underpin complex traits of economic importance, adaptive evolution and comparative genomics. Here, we provide the most comprehensive catalogue to date of regulatory elements in the pig (Sus scrofa) by integrating 223 epigenomic and transcriptomic data sets, representing 14 biologically important tissues. We systematically describe the dynamic epigenetic landscape across tissues by functionally annotating 15 different chromatin states and defining their tissue-specific regulatory activities. We demonstrate that genomic variants associated with complex traits and adaptive evolution in pig are significantly enriched in active promoters and enhancers. Furthermore, we reveal distinct tissue-specific regulatory selection between Asian and European pig domestication processes. Compared with human and mouse epigenomes, we show that porcine regulatory elements are more conserved in DNA sequence, under both rapid and slow evolution, than those under neutral evolution across pig, mouse, and human. Finally, we provide biological insights on tissue-specific regulatory conservation, and by integrating 47 human genome-wide association studies, we demonstrate that, depending on the traits, mouse or pig might be more appropriate biomedical models for different complex traits and diseases.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

DUBStepR is a scalable correlation-based feature selection method for accurately clustering single-cell data

Feature selection (marker gene selection) is widely believed to improve clustering accuracy, and is thus a key component of single cell clustering pipelines. Existing feature selection methods perform inconsistently across datasets, occasionally even resulting in poorer clustering accuracy than without feature selection. Moreover, existing methods ignore information contained in gene-gene correlations. Here, we introduce DUBStepR (Determining the Underlying Basis using Stepwise Regression), a feature selection algorithm that leverages gene-gene correlations with a novel measure of inhomogeneity in feature space, termed the Density Index (DI). Despite selecting a relatively small number of genes, DUBStepR substantially outperformed existing single-cell feature selection methods across diverse clustering benchmarks. Additionally, DUBStepR was the only method to robustly deconvolve T and NK heterogeneity by identifying disease-associated common and rare cell types and subtypes in PBMCs from rheumatoid arthritis patients. DUBStepR is scalable to over a million cells, and can be straightforwardly applied to other data types such as single-cell ATAC-seq. We propose DUBStepR as a general-purpose feature selection solution for accurately clustering single-cell data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optimization studies of stir casting parameters and mechanical properties of TiO reinforced Al 7075 composite using response surface methodology

Stir casting is a common metallurgical route in the casting of aluminum composites. Series of work done in this aspect considered the development of the composites with fixed stir casting parameters without applying an optimization approach. These parameters affect the microstructure and performance of the composites. The study is focused on the optimization of the stir casting parameters in the production of Al 7075 reinforced with TiO2 microparticles for performance improvement. Three stir casting parameters of stirring temperature, speed, and time were varied and optimized using the central composite design technique of the response surface method. Properties evaluated were ultimate tensile strength, hardness, impact strength, elastic modulus, and compressive strength. ANOVA results showed that the three stir casting parameters had a significant impact on the property responses. Five quadratic models were established for the properties linking them to the factors. The models were confirmed to be statistically significant at a confidence level of 95% and variations were observed to be < 5%. The interaction profile of the parameters as per response surface was analyzed. Contour plots associated with each interaction gave different ranges of stirring parameters in which each property can be maximized. Simultaneous optimization of the properties using Minitab 19 software showcased 779.3 °C, 574.2 rpm, and 22.5 min as the optimal stir casting parameters for temperature, speed and time respectively.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Optimization of an appointment scheduling problem for healthcare systems based on the quality of fairness service using whale optimization algorithm and NSGA-II

Effective appointment scheduling (EAS) is essential for the quality and patient satisfaction in hospital management. Healthcare schedulers typically refer patients to a suitable period of service before the admission call closes. The appointment date can no longer be adjusted. This research presents the whale optimization algorithm (WOA) based on the Pareto archive and NSGA-II algorithm to solve the appointment scheduling model by considering the simulation approach. Based on these two algorithms, this paper has addressed the multi-criteria method in appointment scheduling. This paper computes WOA and NSGA with various hypotheses to meet the analysis and different factors related to patients in the hospital. In the last part of the model, this paper has analyzed NSGA and WOA with three cases. Fairness policy first come first serve (FCFS) considers the most priority factor to obtain from figure to strategies optimized solution for best satisfaction results. In the proposed NSGA, the FCFS approach and the WOA approach are contrasted. Numerical results indicate that both the FCFS and WOA approaches outperform the strategy optimized by the proposed algorithm.
HEALTH
Nature.com

One-pot three-component tandem annulation of 4-hydroxycoumarine with aldehyde and aromatic amines using graphene oxide as an efficient catalyst

A convenient and efficient solvent-free, facile, one-pot three-component graphene oxide catalysed approach has been described for the synthesis of chromeno-[4,3-b]quinolin-6-one derivatives from 4-hydroxycoumarin with aldehydes and aromatic amines. Graphene oxide (GO) has proved to be a new class of heterogeneous carbocatalyst which could be easily recovered and reused up to 5th run without significant loss of its catalytic activity. A broad scope of substrate applicability is offered and a plausible mechanism is also suggested for this developed protocol.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A super-grayscale and real-time computer-generated Moiré profilometry using video grating projection

By using the time-division multiplexing characteristics of the projector and the integral exposure characteristics of the charge coupled device (CCD) camera, a super-grayscale and real-time computer-generated Moiré profilometry based on video grating projection is proposed. The traditional digital static grating is of 256-grayscale at most. If an expected super-grayscale grating with a maximum grayscale of 766 is designed and divided into three 256-grayscale fringe patterns with balanced grayscale as far as possible, they can be synthesized into a repeated playing video grating instead of the traditional static grating. When the video grating is projected onto the measured object, as long as the exposure time is set to three times the refresh cycle of the video grating, the super-grayscale deformed patterns in the 766-grayscale can be captured with a 10-bit CCD camera, so that the deformed patterns are realistic. The digital error in computer-generated Moiré profilometry is effectively reduced. In addition, this method can expand the linear range of the deformed pattern by 20% in computer Moiré profilometry. Therefore, the proposed method has the perspectives of high accuracy and real-time measurement. Theoretical analysis and experimental results demonstrate the validity and capability of the proposed method.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Transcriptomic profiling and functional prediction reveal aberrant expression of circular RNAs during osteogenic differentiation in human umbilical cord mesenchymal stromal cells

Circular RNAs (circRNAs) are crucial elements of non-coding RNA, that regulate various biological processes. To date, expression patterns and functional roles of circRNAs during osteogenic differentiation of human umbilical cord mesenchymal stromal cells (hUCMSCs) remain unknown. In this study, we analyzed RNA-sequence data to reveal expression profiles of circRNAs during osteogenesis of hUCMSCs, then elucidated the underlying mechanisms of action. We identified a total of 5457 circRNAs in hUCMSCs, of which 34 and 33 were upregulated and downregulated, respectively. We applied Gene Ontology and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes analyses to determine functions and related pathways of differentially expressed circRNAs. Moreover, we applied bioinformatics tools to construct competing endogenous RNA networks, comprising 10 circRNAs, 46 micro RNAs and 413 mRNAs. Furthermore, we predicted protein-coding potential of the upregulated circRNAs then constructed a co-expression network comprising the top 5 upregulated circRNAs and 75 RNA-binding proteins. Next, we validated 6 differentially-expressed circRNAs and found that overexpressing circ‐CTTN could promote osteogenesis of hUCMSCs. Overall, our findings indicate that clusters of circRNAs are aberrantly expressed in hUCMSCs during osteogenic differentiation, hence lay a foundation for future research into promoting hUCMSCs osteogenic differentiation and bone regeneration.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

NLRP3 phosphorylation in its LRR domain critically regulates inflammasome assembly

NLRP3 controls the secretion of inflammatory cytokines IL-1β/18 and pyroptosis by assembling the inflammasome. Upon coordinated priming and activation stimuli, NLRP3 recruits NEK7 within hetero-oligomers that nucleate ASC and caspase-1 filaments, but the apical molecular mechanisms underlying inflammasome assembly remain elusive. Here we show that NEK7 recruitment to NLRP3 is controlled by the phosphorylation status of NLRP3 S803 located within the interaction surface, in which NLRP3 S803 is phosphorylated upon priming and later dephosphorylated upon activation. Phosphomimetic substitutions of S803 abolish NEK7 recruitment and inflammasome activity in macrophages in vitro and in vivo. In addition, NLRP3-NEK7 binding is also essential for NLRP3 deubiquitination by BRCC3 and subsequently inflammasome assembly, with NLRP3 phosphomimetic mutants showing enhanced ubiquitination and degradation than wildtype NLRP3. Finally, we identify CSNK1A1 as the kinase targeting NLRP3 S803. Our findings thus reveal NLRP3 S803 phosphorylation status as a druggable apical molecular mechanism controlling inflammasome assembly.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

miR-27b antagonizes BMP signaling in early differentiation of human induced pluripotent stem cells

Human induced pluripotent stem (hiPS) cells are feasible materials for studying the biological mechanisms underlying human embryogenesis. In early embryogenesis, definitive endoderm and mesoderm are differentiated from their common precursor, mesendoderm. Bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) signaling is responsible for regulating mesendoderm and mesoderm formation. Micro RNAs (miRNAs), short non-coding RNAs, broadly regulate biological processes via post-transcriptional repression. The expression of miR-27b, which is enriched in somatic cells, has been reported to increase through definitive endoderm and hepatic differentiation, but little is known about how miR-27b acts during early differentiation. Here, we used miR-27b-inducible hiPS cells to investigate the roles of miR-27b in the undifferentiated and early-differentiated stages. In undifferentiated hiPS cells, miR-27b suppressed the expression of pluripotency markers [alkaline phosphatase (AP) and nanog homeobox (NANOG)] and cell proliferation. Once differentiation began, miR-27b expression repressed phosphorylated SMAD1/5, the mediators of the BMP signaling, throughout definitive endoderm differentiation. Consistent with the above findings, miR-27b overexpression downregulated BMP-induced mesendodermal marker genes [Brachyury, mix paired-like homeobox 1 (MIXL1) and eomesodermin (EOMES)], suggesting that miR-27b had an inhibitory effect on early differentiation. Collectively, our findings revealed a novel antagonistic role of miR-27b in the BMP signaling pathway in the early differentiation of hiPS cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular mechanism of oil induced growth inhibition in diatoms using Thalassiosira pseudonana as the model species

The 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil-spill exposed the microbes of Gulf of Mexico to unprecedented amount of oil. Conclusive evidence of the underlying molecular mechanism(s) on the negative effects of oil exposure on certain phytoplankton species such as Thalassiosira pseudonana is still lacking, curtailing our understanding of how oil spills alter community composition. We performed experiments on model diatom T. pseudonana to understand the mechanisms underpinning observed reduced growth and photosynthesis rates during oil exposure. Results show severe impairment to processes upstream of photosynthesis, such as light absorption, with proteins associated with the light harvesting complex damaged while the pigments were unaffected. Proteins associated with photosynthetic electron transport were also damaged, severely affecting photosynthetic apparatus and depriving cells of energy and carbon for growth. Negative growth effects were alleviated when an organic carbon source was provided. Further investigation through proteomics combined with pathway enrichment analysis confirmed the above findings, while highlighting other negatively affected processes such as those associated with ferroxidase complex, high-affinity iron-permease complex, and multiple transmembrane transport. We also show that oxidative stress is not the primary route of negative effects, rather secondary. Overall, this study provides a mechanistic understanding of the cellular damage that occurs during oil exposure to T. pseudonana.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

NB-LRR-encoding genes conferring susceptibility to organophosphate pesticides in sorghum

Organophosphate is the commonly used pesticide to control pest outbreak, such as those by aphids in many crops. Despite its wide use, however, necrotic lesion and/or cell death following the application of organophosphate pesticides has been reported to occur in several species. To understand this phenomenon, called organophosphate pesticide sensitivity (OPS) in sorghum, we conducted QTL analysis in a recombinant inbred line derived from the Japanese cultivar NOG, which exhibits OPS. Mapping OPS in this population identified a prominent QTL on chromosome 5, which corresponded to Organophosphate-Sensitive Reaction (OSR) reported previously in other mapping populations. The OSR locus included a cluster of three genes potentially encoding nucleotide-binding leucine-rich repeat (NB-LRR, NLR) proteins, among which NLR-C was considered to be responsible for OPS in a dominant fashion. NLR-C was functional in NOG, whereas the other resistant parent, BTx623, had a null mutation caused by the deletion of promoter sequences. Our finding of OSR as a dominant trait is important not only in understanding the diversified role of NB-LRR proteins in cereals but also in securing sorghum breeding free from OPS.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

The structure of a plant-specific partitivirus capsid reveals a unique coat protein domain architecture with an intrinsically disordered protrusion

Persistent plant viruses may be the most common viruses in wild plants. A growing body of evidence for mutualism between such viruses and their hosts, suggests that they play an important role in ecology and agriculture. Here we present the capsid structure of a plant-specific partitivirus, Pepper cryptic virus 1, at 2.9 Å resolution by Cryo-EM. Structural features, including the T = 1 arrangement of 60 coat protein dimers, are shared with fungal partitiviruses and the picobirnavirus lineage of dsRNA viruses. However, the topology of the capsid is markedly different with protrusions emanating from, and partly comprising, the binding interface of coat protein dimers. We show that a disordered region at the apex of the protrusion is not required for capsid assembly and represents a hypervariable site unique to, and characteristic of, the plant-specific partitiviruses. These results suggest a structural basis for the acquisition of additional functions by partitivirus coat proteins that enables mutualistic relationships with diverse plant hosts.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Music video emotion classification using slow–fast audio–video network and unsupervised feature representation

Affective computing has suffered by the precise annotation because the emotions are highly subjective and vague. The music video emotion is complex due to the diverse textual, acoustic, and visual information which can take the form of lyrics, singer voice, sounds from the different instruments, and visual representations. This can be one reason why there has been a limited study in this domain and no standard dataset has been produced before now. In this study, we proposed an unsupervised method for music video emotion analysis using music video contents on the Internet. We also produced a labelled dataset and compared the supervised and unsupervised methods for emotion classification. The music and video information are processed through a multimodal architecture with audio–video information exchange and boosting method. The general 2D and 3D convolution networks compared with the slow–fast network with filter and channel separable convolution in multimodal architecture. Several supervised and unsupervised networks were trained in an end-to-end manner and results were evaluated using various evaluation metrics. The proposed method used a large dataset for unsupervised emotion classification and interpreted the results quantitatively and qualitatively in the music video that had never been applied in the past. The result shows a large increment in classification score using unsupervised features and information sharing techniques on audio and video network. Our best classifier attained 77% accuracy, an f1-score of 0.77, and an area under the curve score of 0.94 with minimum computational cost.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

A sub-150-nanometre-thick and ultraconformable solution-processed all-organic transistor

Recent advancements in the field of electronics have paved the way to the development of new applications, such as tattoo electronics, where the employment of ultraconformable devices is required, typically achievable with a significant reduction in their total thickness. Organic materials can be considered enablers, owing to the possibility of depositing films with thicknesses at the nanometric scale, even from solution. However, available processes do not allow obtaining devices with thicknesses below hundreds of nanometres, thus setting a limit. Here, we show an all-organic field effect transistor that is less than 150 nm thick and that is fabricated through a fully solution-based approach. Such unprecedented thickness permits the device to conformally adhere onto nonplanar surfaces, such as human skin, and to be bent to a radius lower than 1 μm, thereby overcoming another limitation for field-effect transistors and representing a fundamental advancement in the field of ultrathin and tattoo electronics.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Dual-ligated metal organic framework as novel multifunctional nanovehicle for targeted drug delivery for hepatic cancer treatment

In the last decade, nanosized metal organic frameworks (NMOFs) have gained an increasing applicability as multifunctional nanocarriers for drug delivery in cancer therapy. However, only a limited number of platforms have been reported that can serve as an effective targeted drug delivery system (DDSs). Herein, we report rational design and construction of doxorubicin (DOX)-loaded nanoscale Zr (IV)-based NMOF (NH2-UiO-66) decorated with active tumor targeting moieties; folic acid (FA), lactobionic acid (LA), glycyrrhetinic acid (GA), and dual ligands of LA and GA, as efficient multifunctional DDSs for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) therapy. The success of modification was exhaustively validated by various structural, thermal and microscopic techniques. Biocompatibility studies indicated the safety of pristine NH2-UiO-66 against HSF cells whereas DOX-loaded dual-ligated NMOF was found to possess superior cytotoxicity against HepG2 cells which was further confirmed by flow cytometry. Moreover, fluorescence microscopy was used for monitoring cellular uptake in comparison to the non-ligated and mono-ligated NMOF. Additionally, the newly developed dual-ligated NMOF depicted a pH-responsiveness towards the DOX release. These findings open new avenues in designing various NMOF-based DDSs that actively target hepatic cancer to achieve precise therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pressure induced structural phase crossover of a GaSe epilayer grown under screw dislocation driven mode and its phase recovery

Hydrostatically pressurized studies using diamond anvil cells on the structural phase transition of the free-standing screw-dislocation-driven (SDD) GaSe thin film synthesized by molecular beam epitaxy have been demonstrated via in-situ angle-dispersive synchrotron X-ray diffraction and Raman spectroscopy. The early pressure-driven hexagonal-to-rock salt transition at approximately ~ 20 GPa as well as the outstandingly structural-phase memory after depressurization in the SDD-GaSe film was recognized, attributed to the screw dislocation-assisted mechanism. Note that, the reversible pressure-induced structural transition was not evidenced from the GaSe bulk, which has a layer-by-layer stacking structure. In addition, a remarkable 1.7 times higher in bulk modulus of the SDD-GaSe film in comparison to bulk counterpart was observed, which was mainly contributed by its four times higher in the incompressibility along c-axis. This is well-correlated to the slower shifting slopes of out-of-plane phonon-vibration modes in the SDD-GaSe film, especially at low-pressure range (< 5 GPa). As a final point, we recommend that the intense density of screw dislocation cores in the SDD-GaSe lattice structure plays a crucial role in these novel phenomena.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Electrical and dielectric parameters in TiO-NW/Ge-NW heterostructure MOS device synthesized by glancing angle deposition technique

This paper reports the catalyst-free coaxial TiO2/Ge-nanowire (NW) heterostructure synthesis using the glancing angle deposition (GLAD) technique integrated into an electron beam evaporator. The frequency and voltage dependence of the capacitance–voltage (C–V) and conductance–voltage (G/ω–V) characteristics of an Ag/TiO2-NW/Ge-NW/Si device over a wide range of frequency (10 kHz–5 MHz) and voltage (− 5 V to + 5 V) at room temperature were investigated. The study established strong dependence on the applied frequency and voltage bias. Both C–V and G/ω–V values showed wide dispersion in depletion region due to interface defect states (Dit) and series resistance (Rs). The C and G/ω value decreases with an increase in applied frequency. The voltage and frequency-dependent Dit and Rs were calculated from the Hill-Coleman and Nicollian–Brews methods, respectively. It is observed that the overall Dit and Rs for the device decrease with an increase in the frequency at different voltages. The dielectric properties such as dielectric constant (\(\upepsilon\)′), loss (\(\upepsilon\)″) and loss tangent (tan δ) were determined from the C–V and G/ω–V measurements. It is observed that \(\upepsilon\)′, \(\upepsilon\)″ decreases with the increase in frequency. Therefore, the proposed MOS structure provides a promising alternative approach to enhance the device capability in the opto-electronics industry.
CHEMISTRY

