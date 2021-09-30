A novel flow-based geometrical upscaling method for representing fault zones with two-phase fault rock properties into a dynamic reservoir model
Faults are generally represented in conventional upscaled models as 2D planar surfaces with transmissibility multipliers used to represent single-phase fault properties. However, faults are structurally complex 3D zones in which both single-phase and two-phase fault rock properties can be significant. Ignoring this structural and petrophysical complexity within faults may impart considerable inaccuracy on the predictive performance of upscaled models. This study has developed a two-phase flow-based geometrical upscaling method capable of representing simultaneously the complex geometry and saturation-dependent two-phase flow properties of realistic fault zones. In this approach, high-resolution sector models are built of small portions of the fault zones and assigned appropriate single-phase and two-phase fault rock properties. Steady state two-phase flow simulations at different fractional flows of oil and water are used to determine the saturation dependent upscaled pseudo relative permeability functions which are incorporated into upscaled models. The method is applied to an example model containing two 3D fault zone components and tested by comparing the flow results of upscaled model with those of a high-resolution truth model. Results show that two-phase flow-based geometrical upscaling is a promising method for representing the effects of two-phase fault rock properties and complex 3D fault zone structure simultaneously.www.nature.com
