Chinese environmentally extended input-output database for 2017 and 2018

By Xi Tian
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvironmental footprint analyses for China have gained sustained attention in the literature, which rely on quality EEIO databases based on benchmark input-output (IO) tables. The Chinese environmentally extended input-output (CEEIO) database series provide publically available EEIO databases for China for 1992, 1997, 2002, 2007, and 2012 with consistent and transparent data sources and database structure. Based on the latest benchmark IO tables for China for 2017 and 2018, here we develop the corresponding 2017 and 2018 CEEIO databases following the same method used to develop previous CEEIO databases. The 2017 and 2018 CEEIO databases cover 44 and 28 types of environmental pressures, respectively, and consider multiple sector classifications including ones consistent with previous CEEIO databases and ones following the 2017 China’s national economy industry classification standard. A notable improvement in the 2017 and 2018 CEEIO databases is the comprehensive inclusion of CO2 emissions from additional industrial processes. This work provides a consistent update of the CEEIO database and enables a wide range of timely environmental footprint analyses related to China.

