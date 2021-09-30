Modified hydrologic regime of upper Ganga basin induced by natural and anthropogenic stressors
Climate change and anthropogenic activities pose serious threats to river basin hydrology worldwide. The Ganga basin is home to around half a billion people and has been significantly impacted by hydrological alterations in the last few decades. The increasing high-intensity rainfall events often create flash flooding events. Such events are frequently reported in mountainous and alluvial plains of the Ganga basin, putting the entire basin under severe flood risk. Further, increasing human interventions through hydraulic structures in the upstream reaches significantly alter the flows during the pre-and post-monsoon periods. Here, we explore the hydrological implications of increasing reservoir-induced and climate-related stressors in the Upper Ganga Basin (UGB), India. Flow/sediment duration curves and flood frequency analysis have been used to assess pre-and post-1995 hydrological behaviour. Our results indicate that low and moderate flows have been significantly altered, and the flood peaks have been attenuated by the operation of hydraulic structures in the Bhagirathi (western subbasin). The Alaknanda (eastern subbasin) has experienced an increase in extreme rainfall and flows post-1995. The downstream reaches experience reservoir-induced moderate flow alterations during pre-and post-monsoon and increasing extreme flood magnitudes during monsoon. Furthermore, substantial siltation upstream of the reservoirs has disrupted the upstream–downstream geomorphologic linkages.www.nature.com
