CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Low-spin ferric iron in primordial bridgmanite crystallized from a deep magma ocean

By Yoshiyuki Okuda
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crystallization of the magma ocean resulted in the present layered structure of the Earth’s mantle. An open question is the electronic spin state of iron in bridgmanite (the most abundant mineral on Earth) crystallized from a deep magma ocean, which has been neglected in the crystallization history of the entire magma ocean. Here, we performed energy-domain synchrotron Mössbauer spectroscopy measurements on two bridgmanite samples synthesized at different pressures using the same starting material (Mg0.78Fe0.13Al0.11Si0.94O3). The obtained Mössbauer spectra showed no evidence of low-spin ferric iron (Fe3+) from the bridgmanite sample synthesized at relatively low pressure of 25 gigapascals, while that directly synthesized at a higher pressure of 80 gigapascals contained a relatively large amount. This difference ought to derive from the large kinetic barrier of Fe3+ rearranging from pseudo-dodecahedral to octahedral sites with the high-spin to low-spin transition in experiments. Our results indicate a certain amount of low-spin Fe3+ in the lower mantle bridgmanite crystallized from an ancient magma ocean. We therefore conclude that primordial bridgmanite with low-spin Fe3+ dominated the deeper part of an ancient lower mantle, which would contribute to lower mantle heterogeneity preservation and call for modification of the terrestrial mantle thermal evolution scenarios.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

New Projections for Earth in 2500 Reveal an Alien World

There are many reports based on scientific research that talk about the long-term impacts of climate change — such as rising levels of greenhouse gases, temperatures and sea levels — by the year 2100. The Paris Agreement, for example, requires us to limit warming to under 2.0 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century.
SCIENCE
quantamagazine.org

A Massive Subterranean ‘Tree’ Is Moving Magma to Earth’s Surface

Réunion, a French island in the western Indian Ocean, is like a marshmallow hovering above the business end of a blowtorch. It sits above one of Earth’s mantle plumes — a tower of superheated rock that ascends from the deep mantle and flambés the bases of tectonic plates, the jigsaw pieces that make up the ever-changing face of the world. The plume’s effects are hard to miss: One of the island’s two massive volcanoes, the aptly named Piton de la Fournaise or “peak of the furnace,” is one of the most hyperactive volcanoes on the planet.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

New Massive Volcano Emerges as a Result of the Largest Underwater Eruption

A new massive volcano off the eastern coast of the island of Mayotte has officially birthed subsequent to the largest underwater eruption ever recorded in world history. The new feature rises 820 meters (2,690 feet) from the seafloor, now appearing after the huge seismic event that rocked the island in May 2018. It is currently the largest active submarine eruption ever documented.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Materials#Crystallization#Magma Ocean#Fe
Phys.org

Primordial 'hyper-eye' discovered

An international research team has found an eye system in trilobites of the suborder Phacopina from the Devonian (390 million years ago) that is unique in the animal kingdom: each of the about 200 lenses of a hyper-facet eye spans a group of six normal compound-eye-facets, forming a compound eye itself. In addition to the hyper-facetted eyes, the researchers, led by zoologist Dr. Brigitte Schoenemann at the University of Cologne's Institute for Didactics of Biology, identified a structure that they believe to be a local neural network which directly processed the information from this special eye, and an optic nerve that carried information from the eye to the brain. The article, "A 390 million-year-old hyper-compound eye in Devonian phacopid trilobites," has been published in Scientific Reports.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Place
Tokyo, JP
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Three Big Marsquakes

The lander cleared enough dust from one solar panel to keep its seismometer on through the summer, allowing scientists to study the three biggest quakes they’ve seen on Mars. On September 18, NASA’s InSight lander celebrated its 1,000th Martian day, or sol, by measuring one of the biggest, longest-lasting marsquakes...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This 'Extraordinary Gamma-Ray Burst' Likely Came From Something Much Closer to Earth

For all our current proficiency at studying the cosmos, there are some basic things that are still extremely difficult to do. One of those things is gauge distances, especially for random, transient flashes of light. And now one of those transient flashes, interpreted as a possible burst of gamma radiation from 13.4 billion light-years across the Universe, has been unmasked. In two new papers, separate teams of astronomers have found that the flash – called GN-z11-flash – is from something much closer to home. Namely, it was sunlight reflecting off a bit of discarded rocket in Earth orbit. In one paper, a team...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

We Just Got Closer to Pinpointing a Major Moment in Earth's Evolutionary History

For the vast majority of animals on Earth, breath is synonymous with life. Yet for the first 2 billion years of our planet's existence, oxygen was in scarce supply. That doesn't mean Earth was lifeless for all that time, but that life was rarer, and vastly different from what we know today. It was only when more complex bacteria that could photosynthesize stepped onto the scene that everything began to change, triggering what scientists call a Great Oxidation Event. But when did all this happen? And how did it all shake out? A new gene-analyzing technique has provided the hints of a new...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Weird Space Rock Confirmed as Super-Rare Hybrid of Comet And Asteroid

Comets and asteroids are both types of rocks that hang out in space, but their differences are pretty pronounced. Comets typically hail from the outer Solar System and have long, elliptical orbits. They're filled with ices that start to sublimate when the comet gets close to the Sun, generating a dusty, misty atmosphere (called a coma) and the famous cometary tails. Asteroids usually hang out in the main asteroid belt, between Mars and Jupiter, with orbits that are more like those of the planets. They're also thought to be pretty dry and rocky, so they don't tend to engage in the picturesque...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Out-of-equilibrium processes in crystallization of organic-inorganic perovskites during spin coating

Complex phenomena are prevalent during the formation of materials, which affect their processing-structure-function relationships. Thin films of methylammonium lead iodide (CH3NH3PbI3, MAPI) are processed by spin coating, antisolvent drop, and annealing of colloidal precursors. The structure and properties of transient and stable phases formed during the process are reported, and the mechanistic insights of the underlying transitions are revealed by combining in situ data from grazing-incidence wide-angle X-ray scattering and photoluminescence spectroscopy. Here, we report the detailed insights on the embryonic stages of organic-inorganic perovskite formation. The physicochemical evolution during the conversion proceeds in four steps: i) An instant nucleation of polydisperse MAPI nanocrystals on antisolvent drop, ii) the instantaneous partial conversion of metastable nanocrystals into orthorhombic solvent-complex by cluster coalescence, iii) the thermal decomposition (dissolution) of the stable solvent-complex into plumboiodide fragments upon evaporation of solvent from the complex and iv) the formation (recrystallization) of cubic MAPI crystals in thin film.
CHEMISTRY
ScienceAlert

Birds Have a Mysterious 'Quantum Sense'. Scientists Have Now Seen It in Action

Seeing our world through the eyes of a migratory bird would be a rather spooky experience. Something about their visual system allows them to 'see' our planet's magnetic field, a clever trick of quantum physics and biochemistry that helps them navigate vast distances. In early 2021, scientists from the University of Tokyo announced they had, for the first time ever, directly observed a key reaction hypothesized to be behind birds' (and many other creatures') talents for sensing the direction of Earth's poles. Importantly, this is evidence of quantum physics directly affecting a biochemical reaction in a cell – something we've long hypothesized but...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Research progress of full electroluminescent white light-emitting diodes based on a single emissive layer

Carbon neutrality, energy savings, and lighting costs and quality have always led to urgent demand for lighting technology innovation. White light-emitting diodes (WLEDs) based on a single emissive layer (SEL) fabricated by the solution method have been continuously researched in recent years; they are advantageous because they have a low cost and are ultrathin and flexible. Here, we reviewed the history and development of SEL–WLEDs over recent years to provide inspiration and promote their progress in lighting applications. We first introduced the emitters and analysed the advantages of these emitters in creating SEL–WLEDs and then reviewed some cases that involve the above emitters, which were formed via vacuum thermal evaporation or solution processes. Some notable developments that deserve attention are highlighted in this review due to their potential use in SEL–WLEDs, such as perovskite materials. Finally, we looked at future development trends of SEL–WLEDs and proposed potential research directions.
Nature.com

An apple (Malus domestica) AP2/ERF transcription factor modulates carotenoid accumulation

Color is an important trait for horticultural crops. Carotenoids are one of the main pigments for coloration and have important implications for photosynthesis in plants and benefits for human health. Here, we identified an APETALA2 (AP2)/ETHYLENE RESPONSE FACTOR (ERF) transcription factor named MdAP2-34 in apple (Malus domestica Borkh.). MdAP2-34 expression exhibited a close correlation with carotenoid content in ‘Benin Shogun’ and ‘Yanfu 3’ fruit flesh. MdAP2-34 promotes carotenoid accumulation in MdAP2-34-OVX transgenic apple calli and fruits by participating in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway. The major carotenoid contents of phytoene and β-carotene were much higher in overexpressing MdAP2-34 transgenic calli and fruit skin, yet the predominant compound of lutein showed no obvious difference, indicating that MdAP2-34 regulates phytoene and β-carotene accumulation but not lutein. MdPSY2-1 (phytoene synthase 2) is a major gene in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway in apple fruit, and the MdPSY2-1 gene is directly bound and transcriptionally activated by MdAP2-34. In addition, overexpressing MdPSY2-1 in apple calli mainly increases phytoene and total carotenoid contents. Our findings will advance and extend our understanding of the complex molecular mechanisms of carotenoid biosynthesis in apple, and this research is valuable for accelerating the apple breeding process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The spliceosome factor sart3 regulates hematopoietic stem/progenitor cell development in zebrafish through the p53 pathway

Hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) possess the potential for self-renew and the capacity, throughout life, to differentiate into all blood cell lineages. Yet, the mechanistic basis for HSC development remains largely unknown. In this study, we characterized a zebrafish smu471 mutant with hematopoietic stem/progenitor cell (HSPC) defects and found that sart3 was the causative gene. RNA expression profiling of the sart3smu471 mutant revealed spliceosome and p53 signaling pathway to be the most significantly enriched pathways in the sart3smu471 mutant. Knock down of p53 rescued HSPC development in the sart3smu471 mutant. Interestingly, the p53 inhibitor, mdm4, had undergone an alternative splicing event in the mutant. Restoration of mdm4 partially rescued HSPC deficiency. Thus, our data suggest that HSPC proliferation and maintenance require sart3 to ensure the correct splicing and expression of mdm4, so that the p53 pathway is properly inhibited to prevent definitive hematopoiesis failure. This study expands our knowledge of the regulatory mechanisms that impact HSPC development and sheds light on the mechanistic basis and potential therapeutic use of sart3 in spliceosome-mdm4-p53 related disorders.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy