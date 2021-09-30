CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twisted Metal PS5 in development at Destruction AllStars studio – report

By Dom Peppiatt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Twisted Metal game is in the works for PS5 at Destruction AllStars studio Lucid Games, as per a new report. According to VGC, the Liverpool-based studio has been handed the reigns to the first Twisted Metal game in over a deceade, and it's supposed to launch in time to coincide with the upcoming Twisted Metal TV series Sony announced a few years back. The TV show – which is set top star Anthony Mackie – is PlayStation Productions' first project.

#Destruction Allstars#Vgc#Twisted Metal Tv#Playstation Productions#Deadpool
