Twisted Metal PS5 in development at Destruction AllStars studio – report

A new Twisted Metal game is in the works for PS5 at Destruction AllStars studio Lucid Games, as per a new report. According to VGC, the Liverpool-based studio has been handed the reigns to the first Twisted Metal game in over a deceade, and it's supposed to launch in time to coincide with the upcoming Twisted Metal TV series Sony announced a few years back. The TV show – which is set top star Anthony Mackie – is PlayStation Productions' first project.