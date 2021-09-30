CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

ExeKiller Interview – Setting, Choices, Open World, and More

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart-cyberpunk, part-post apocalypse, part-western, Paradark Studio’s upcoming action-adventure title ExeKiller is looking like an interesting blend of ideas, and with its promise of a vast open world to explore and tough decisions that will affect how the story plays out, it certainly seems to have quite a lot going for it. Of course, we won’t how that all turns out until we actually play it (there’s no word on when the game will launch though), but curious as we were to learn more about ExeKiller and what’ll make it tick, we recently reached out to its developers with some of our questions about the game. You can read our conversation with its development team at Paradark Studio below.

