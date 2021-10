I remember the first time I walked into an American Girl doll store. My daughter had been asking for one for a while, and this was a birthday gift I knew she’d need to pick out on her own. She exploded with joy once she realized what we were walking into, and as if there was a map of the store built into her DNA, she zipped straight to a wall brimming with dolls to choose from. Contemporary ones who looked like her, custom dolls to really look like her, historical dolls to learn from, babies and wellies-wearing ones, too. It felt like the beginning of something special—despite my inability to believe what I was about to shell out for such an experience—even before she decided which was coming home with us, and it didn’t take long to see that I was right.

KIDS ・ 7 DAYS AGO