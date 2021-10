SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — New developments in a police chase that ended in a deadly crash, killing 19-year-old TikTok star Gabriel Salazar of San Antonio. The crash happened around 1:25 a.m. Sunday near La Pryor, Texas. The sheriff's office there says at the time Salazar was driving undocumented immigrants from Mexico. Those three passengers were also killed in the crash, all men ages 41, 36, and 23.

