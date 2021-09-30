Live updates, scores & highlights from high school football Week 7 around Randolph County
Scores refresh every 60 seconds, so be sure to check in often, and we'll be adding highlights from social media and reporters throughout the night. Staff writer Mike Duprez untangles last week's action with a breakdown of local results, including Southwestern Randolph's tougher-than-expected win over Asheboro that pushed the Cougars to 5-0 and matched the best start in program history, Randleman's overtime thriller and Eastern Randolph's dominant win.www.courier-tribune.com
