Labor Issues

‘Historic’ Deal Brokered With One, But Work Stoppage, Strike Still An Option For Others

By Lisa Backus
ctnewsjunkie.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strike was averted at a string of group homes after the owners brokered a “historic” union contract that gives workers raises, more affordable health insurance and better retirement benefits during a 15-hour negotiation session, officials said. But, members of the New England Health Care Employees Union issued strike notices...

ctnewsjunkie.com

Another Group Home Contract Brokered

A strike set for Tuesday was avoided when a second set of group home members settled a contract that included raises of up to 9% over two years for senior staff members. More than 300 New England Health Care Employees Union members were set to strike at 39 group homes and day programs run by Whole Life, Inc. for clients with intellectual and physical disabilities. The union filed strike notices two weeks ago for Whole Life, Inc. and Network, Inc. when negotiations for better pay, affordable health care and a path to retirement for workers were at a standstill.
ADVOCACY
tvtechnology.com

IATSE Starts Voting on Possible Historic Strike

LOS ANGELES—Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) have received ballots on whether to authorize a strike and will be voting over the next three days, with results expected on Monday October 4. The IATSE issued a call for strike authorization vote on Sept. 20th after talks...
LABOR ISSUES
State
Connecticut State
ctnewsjunkie.com

Union Coalition Asks For More Time To Comply

The union coalition representing state employees wants a 20 day extension on Gov. Ned Lamont’s mandate to get vaccinated or submit to testing. State employees have until Oct. 4 at noon to get their paperwork to the administration attesting to their vaccination status. Lamont initially implemented the vaccination or testing mandate last month.
AGRICULTURE
ledgertranscript.com

Peterborough, ConVal strike deal on scam fund repayment

The town of Peterborough, which was bilked out of a $1.2 million payment intended for the ConVal School District, has reached an agreement with the district on how to start repaying the lost money. An additional $125,000 per month will be added to the town’s payment to the district through...
PETERBOROUGH, NH
ctnewsjunkie.com

Vaccine or Testing Mandate For State Workers Delayed Until Oct. 4

Connecticut officials were still trying to get a handle Wednesday on how many state employees were cooperating with the governor’s vaccination or weekly COVID testing order, which the state has now delayed until Monday. During a morning press conference, Gov. Ned Lamont and advisors told reporters that about 19,000 of...
LABOR ISSUES
ctnewsjunkie.com

State Employees Move Toward Compliance With Vaccine, Testing Mandate

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that state employees made significant progress in complying with the vaccination and testing requirement ahead of the Monday afternoon deadline. As of 4 p.m. Sunday about 23,000 or 74% of state employees were fully vaccinated, 5,000 or 15% agreed to weekly testing, and 3,000 or 11% were non-compliant, according to the Lamont administration.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indiana Gazette

Striking miners resemble historic strikes

Since April 1, 1,100 coal miners, members of the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), have been on strike against Warrior Met Coal Inc., near Tuscaloosa, Ala. These miners are striking over outrageous safety violations, deep wage cuts and slashed benefits. Though this is the longest strike in Alabama’s history...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont Prepares for Shortages As 8,000 State Employees Remain Out of Compliance

Gov. Ned Lamont directed state agencies to brace for staffing shortages Thursday in advance of thousands of state employees being placed on leave for refusing to comply with COVID-19 vaccination or testing requirements. Gov. Ned Lamont directed state agencies to brace for possible staffing shortages Thursday in advance of thousands...
PUBLIC HEALTH
