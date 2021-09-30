CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Houston professors develop intranasal COVID vaccine

By Julie Garcia
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA University of Houston professor has developed a COVID-19 vaccine that can be administered through the nose, with hopes to soon test on humans. Dr. Navin Varadarajan, a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at UH, has devoted much of his post-doctoral work to immunology and understanding how the body protects itself.

