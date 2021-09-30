Kenneth Walter Johnson
A renaissance man in every way, Kenneth Walter Johnson passed away on Sunday, September 5th, 2021 peacefully, but unexpectedly. He was 62. Kenneth was born on January 17, 1959 to Leonard and Arlene Johnson in Cottage Grove, Oregon. He married Suzanne Hansen in 1977 and they raised three children, Stephanie, Crystal, and Aaron. He stayed in Cottage Grove until 2003 before finishing his firefighting career in the Medford area, and retiring in LaPine, Oregon.cgsentinel.com
