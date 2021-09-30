CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Chiefs soccer team ties Alexander

Logan Daily News
ALBANY – In an away game against Alexander Tuesday, the Logan girls’ varsity soccer team came away with at 3-3 tie against the Spartans. From the opening kick off the Lady Chiefs had some bad touches in the back field resulting in a scoring opportunity for Alexander. The grass field was rock-hard, fast and bumpy, making it difficult to connect good passes and settle the ball. The Lady Chiefs attacked and played on Alexander’s half only to be counter-attacked twice resulting in Alexander scoring two goals on breakaways midway in the first half. The Lady Chiefs were down 2-0 at half time.

