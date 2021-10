I am very curious to see how the legalization of sports betting is going to affect the game and how it is presented to the average fan. Will it affect the purity or integrity of the game? There will be a lot of competing incentives. As a fantasy football player, I’m already rooting for absurd scenarios on a Sunday that don’t align with the game, per se. And I can imagine the focus on the different elements within the game, like player stats and shifting odds, will only increase. This isn’t a bad thing, but just something to watch. I think the larger awareness of inequities in sport, which are conversations you’re seeing with the name image likeness (NIL) issue at the college level, appear to be making some strides. But there is still a lot of work to be done there.

