“The tool to reclaiming our college experience is the vaccine”
ASUI passed a resolution encouraging students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and addressed hesitations surrounding the vaccine. Following the prior week’s rejection of a resolution calling Gov. Brad Little to rescind an executive order banning vaccine passports, ASUI unanimously voted to pass a resolution calling for students who attend in-person classes and events to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.www.uiargonaut.com
