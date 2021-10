When administrators decided in-person classes would return this fall, it was understood that strict adherence to COVID-19 policies was the only way to confidently make that decision. Among these, of course, included frequent testing, a vaccine requirement, and a mask mandate for all indoor spaces. From my observation, some students take these requirements very seriously, even wearing masks on their outdoor walks between classes. Others seem to be taking the partial return to normalcy for granted by not following our campus’s coronavirus policies.

