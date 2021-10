LOGAN – The boys’ varsity soccer team lost a competitive battle at home between two seven-win teams on Tuesday night. The Alexander Spartans (8-2-1) came out ahead 3-2. The Spartans got the first goal with just under 12 minutes to play in the first half. A Spartan shot was saved by LHS goalkeeper Max Black but the rebound was lobbed in by Ethan Neidhart to allow Alexander to pull ahead 1-0.