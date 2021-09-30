CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortical thickness is differently associated with ALDH2 rs671 polymorphism according to level of amyloid deposition

By Yong Hyuk Cho
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccumulating evidence indicates that amyloid-beta (Aβ) deposition and biogenic aldehyde accumulation contribute to the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative diseases. Human aldehyde dehydrogenase 2 (ALDH2) metabolizes biogenic aldehydes produced in the brain to prevent damage. However, r671G>A, a single nucleotide polymorphism of ALDH2, causes aldehyde accumulation and decreased ALDH2 activity. We aimed to investigate whether Aβ deposition and rs671 polymorphism have an interaction effect on cortical thickness (CTh). We grouped 179 participants in the Biobank Innovations for chronic Cerebrovascular disease With ALZheimer's disease Study as follows: amyloid (–) [A(–)] and amyloid (+) [A(+)] groups based on the Aβ deposition degree; A-carrier (AC) and GG (GG) groups based on the presence/absence of the rs671 A allele; and their combinations, i.e., A(–)AC, A(–)GG, A(+)AC, and A(+)GG groups. A multiple regression analysis identified nine regions of interest. Compared with the A(–)GG group, the A(–)AC group showed thinner CTh in all regions. There were no significant differences between the A(+)AC and A(+)GG groups. We observed an interaction effect of amyloid deposition and rs671 polymorphism on CTh. The CTh in the A(–) group appeared to be strongly influenced by rs671 polymorphism, which could have contributed to cortical thinning and biogenic aldehyde accumulation in the AC group. Additionally, CTh in the A(+) group appeared to be strongly influenced by amyloid deposition.

Nature.com

High levels of osteoprotegerin are associated with coronary artery calcification in patients suspected of a chronic coronary syndrome

Plasma osteoprotegerin (OPG) and vascular smooth muscle cell (VSMC) derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) are important regulators in the process of vascular calcification (VC). In population studies, high levels of OPG are associated with events. In animal studies, however, high OPG levels result in reduction of VC. VSMC-derived EVs are assumed to be responsible for OPG transport and VC but this role has not been studied. For this, we investigated the association between OPG in plasma and circulating EVs with coronary artery calcium (CAC) as surrogate for VC in symptomatic patients. We retrospectively assessed 742 patients undergoing myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI). CAC scores were determined on the MPI-CT images using a previously developed automated algorithm. Levels of OPG were quantified in plasma and two EV-subpopulations (LDL and TEX), using an electrochemiluminescence immunoassay. Circulating levels of OPG were independently associated with CAC scores in plasma; OR 1.39 (95% CI 1.17–1.65), and both EV populations; EV-LDL; OR 1.51 (95% CI 1.27–1.80) and EV-TEX; OR 1.21 (95% CI 1.02–1.42). High levels of OPG in plasma were independently associated with CAC scores in this symptomatic patient cohort. High levels of EV-derived OPG showed the same positive association with CAC scores, suggesting that EV-derived OPG mirrors the same pathophysiological process as plasma OPG.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Exposure to COVID-19 is associated with increased altruism, particularly at the local level

Theory posits that situations of existential threat will enhance prosociality in general and particularly toward others perceived as belonging to the same group as the individual (parochial altruism). Yet, the global character of the COVID-19 pandemic may blur boundaries between ingroups and outgroups and engage altruism at a broader level. In an online experiment, participants from the U.S. and Italy chose whether to allocate a monetary bonus to a charity active in COVID-19 relief efforts at the local, national, or international level. The purpose was to address two important questions about charitable giving in this context: first, what influences the propensity to give, and second, how is charitable giving distributed across different levels of collective welfare? We found that personal exposure to COVID-19 increased donations relative to those not exposed, even as levels of environmental exposure (numbers of cases locally) had no effect. With respect to targets of giving, we found that donors predominantly benefitted the local level; donations toward country and world levels were half as large. Social identity was found to influence charity choice in both countries, although an experimental manipulation of identity salience did not have any direct effect.
ADVOCACY
Nature.com

Hemoglobin and hematocrit levels are positively associated with blood pressure in children and adolescents 10 to 18 years old

To investigate the associations between hemoglobin (Hb) concentration and hematocrit (Hct), and blood pressure (BP) in children and adolescents. The study population consisted of 7950 subjects total (4229 boys and 3721 girls) aged 10–18 years who participated in the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys conducted between 2007 and 2017. The prevalence of hypertension was 19.19% (21.51% for boys and 16.5% for girls) among the study population, and the prevalence of obesity was 9.59% (10.5% for boys and 8.6% for girls). Hb count and Hct tended to increase with the degree of obesity and BP elevation. Systolic BP (SBP) and diastolic BP (DBP) positively correlated with Hb count and Hct in both sexes. Following multiple linear regression analysis, Hb count and Hct presented a positive association with SBP and DBP after adjusting for age, BMI SDS, alcohol consumption, smoking status, physical activity, rural residence, household income, diagnosis of T2DM, hypertension, and dyslipidemia. Hb count and Hct were positively associated with SBP and DBP in children and adolescents 10–18 years old.
HEALTH
Nature.com

CYP1A2 polymorphisms modify the association of habitual coffee consumption with appetite, macronutrient intake, and body mass index: results from an observational cohort and a cross-over randomized study

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Evidence regarding the influence of coffee on appetite and weight control is equivocal and the influence of covariates, such as genetic variation in caffeine metabolism, remains unknown. Herein, we addressed the novel hypothesis that genetic variation in CYP1A2, a gene responsible for more than 95% of caffeine metabolism, differentially impacts the association of coffee consumption with appetite and BMI among individuals with different genetic predispositions to obesity.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

The localization of amyloid precursor protein to ependymal cilia in vertebrates and its role in ciliogenesis and brain development in zebrafish

Amyloid precursor protein (APP) is expressed in many tissues in human, mice and in zebrafish. In zebrafish, there are two orthologues, Appa and Appb. Interestingly, some cellular processes associated with APP overlap with cilia-mediated functions. Whereas the localization of APP to primary cilia of in vitro-cultured cells has been reported, we addressed the presence of APP in motile and in non-motile sensory cilia and its potential implication for ciliogenesis using zebrafish, mouse, and human samples. We report that Appa and Appb are expressed by ciliated cells and become localized at the membrane of cilia in the olfactory epithelium, otic vesicle and in the brain ventricles of zebrafish embryos. App in ependymal cilia persisted in adult zebrafish and was also detected in mouse and human brain. Finally, we found morphologically abnormal ependymal cilia and smaller brain ventricles in appa−/−appb−/− mutant zebrafish. Our findings demonstrate an evolutionary conserved localisation of APP to cilia and suggest a role of App in ciliogenesis and cilia-related functions.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Transcranial focused ultrasound modulates cortical and thalamic motor activity in awake sheep

Transcranial application of pulsed low-intensity focused ultrasound (FUS) modulates the excitability of region-specific brain areas, and anesthetic confounders on brain activity warrant the evaluation of the technique in awake animals. We examined the neuromodulatory effects of FUS in unanesthetized sheep by developing a custom-fit headgear capable of reproducibly placing an acoustic focus on the unilateral motor cortex (M1) and corresponding thalamic area. The efferent responses to sonication, based on the acoustic parameters previously identified in anesthetized sheep, were measured using electromyography (EMG) from both hind limbs across three experimental conditions: on-target sonication, off-target sonication, and without sonication. Excitatory sonication yielded greater amplitude of EMG signals obtained from the hind limb contralateral to sonication than that from the ipsilateral limb. Spurious appearance of motion-related EMG signals limited the amount of analyzed data (~ 10% selection of acquired data) during excitatory sonication, and the averaged EMG response rates elicited by the M1 and thalamic stimulations were 7.5 ± 1.4% and 6.7 ± 1.5%, respectively. Suppressive sonication, while sheep walked on the treadmill, temporarily reduced the EMG amplitude from the limb contralateral to sonication. No significant change was found in the EMG amplitudes during the off-target sonication. Behavioral observation throughout the study and histological analysis showed no sign of brain tissue damage caused by the acoustic stimulation. Marginal response rates observed during excitatory sonication call for technical refinement to reduce motion artifacts during EMG acquisitions as well as acoustic aberration correction schemes to improve spatial accuracy of sonication. Yet, our results indicate that low-intensity FUS modulated the excitability of regional brain tissues reversibly and safely in awake sheep, supporting its potential in theragnostic applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Distinct amyloid and tau PET signatures are associated with diverging clinical and imaging trajectories in patients with amnestic syndrome of the hippocampal type

We aimed to investigate the amyloid and tau PET imaging signatures of patients with amnestic syndrome of the hippocampal type (ASHT) and study their clinical and imaging progression according to their initial PET imaging status. Thirty-six patients with a progressive ASHT and 30 controls underwent a complete neuropsychological assessment, 3 T brain MRI, [11C]-PiB and [18F]-Flortaucipir PET imaging. Subjects were clinically followed-up annually over 2 years, with a second 3 T MRI (n = 27 ASHT patients, n = 28 controls) and tau-PET (n = 20 ASHT patients) at the last visit. At baseline, in accordance with the recent biological definition of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the AD PET signature was defined as the combination of (i) positive cortical amyloid load, and (ii) increased tau tracer binding in the entorhinal cortices and at least one of the following regions: amygdala, parahippocampal gyri, fusiform gyri. Patients who did not meet these criteria were considered to have a non-AD pathology (SNAP). Twenty-one patients were classified as AD and 15 as SNAP. We found a circumscribed tau tracer retention in the entorhinal cortices and/or amygdala in 5 amyloid-negative SNAP patients. At baseline, the SNAP patients were older and had lower ApoE ε4 allele frequency than the AD patients, but both groups did not differ regarding the neuropsychological testing and medial temporal lobe atrophy. During the 2-year follow-up, the episodic memory and language decline, as well as the temporo-parietal atrophy progression, were more pronounced in the AD sub-group, while the SNAP patients had a more pronounced progression of atrophy in the frontal lobes. Longitudinal tau tracer binding increased in AD patients but remained stable in SNAP patients. At baseline, distinct amyloid and tau PET signatures differentiated early AD and SNAP patients despite identical cognitive profiles characterized by an isolated ASHT and a similar degree of medial temporal atrophy. During the longitudinal follow-up, AD and SNAP patients diverged regarding clinical and imaging progression. Among SNAP patients, tau PET imaging could detect a tauopathy restricted to the medial temporal lobes, which was possibly explained by primary age-related tauopathy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chromosome-level genome assemblies of five Prunus species and genome-wide association studies for key agronomic traits in peach

Prunus species include many important perennial fruit crops, such as peach, plum, apricot, and related wild species. Here, we report de novo genome assemblies for five species, including the cultivated species peach (Prunus persica), plum (Prunus salicina), and apricot (Prunus armeniaca), and the wild peach species Tibetan peach (Prunus mira) and Chinese wild peach (Prunus davidiana). The genomes ranged from 240 to 276 Mb in size, with contig N50 values of 2.27−8.30 Mb and 25,333−27,826 protein-coding gene models. As the phylogenetic tree shows, plum diverged from its common ancestor with peach, wild peach species, and apricot ~7 million years ago (MYA). We analyzed whole-genome resequencing data of 417 peach accessions, called 3,749,618 high-quality SNPs, 577,154 small indels, 31,800 deletions, duplications, and inversions, and 32,338 insertions, and performed a structural variant-based genome-wide association study (GWAS) of key agricultural traits. From our GWAS data, we identified a locus associated with a fruit shape corresponding to the OVATE transcription factor, where a large inversion event correlates with higher OVATE expression in flat-shaped accessions. Furthermore, a GWAS revealed a NAC transcription factor associated with fruit developmental timing that is linked to a tandem repeat variant and elevated NAC expression in early-ripening accessions. We also identified a locus encoding microRNA172d, where insertion of a transposable element into its promoter was found in double-flower accessions. Thus, our efforts have suggested roles for OVATE, a NAC transcription factor, and microRNA172d in fruit shape, fruit development period, and floral morphology, respectively, that can be connected to traits in other crops, thereby demonstrating the importance of parallel evolution in the diversification of several commercially important domesticated species. In general, these genomic resources will facilitate functional genomics, evolutionary research, and agronomic improvement of these five and other Prunus species. We believe that structural variant-based GWASs can also be used in other plants, animal species, and humans and be combined with deep sequencing GWASs to precisely identify candidate genes and genetic architecture components.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Graphene-electrode array for brain map remodeling of the cortical surface

Cortical maps, which are indicative of cognitive status, are shaped by the organism’s experience. Previous mapping tools, such as penetrating electrodes and imaging techniques, are limited in their ability to be used to assess high-resolution brain maps largely owing to their invasiveness and poor spatiotemporal resolution, respectively. In this study, we developed a flexible graphene-based multichannel electrode array for electrocorticography (ECoG) recording, which enabled us to assess cortical maps in a time- and labor-efficient manner. The flexible electrode array, formed by chemical vapor deposition (CVD)-grown graphene, provided low impedance and electrical noise because a good interface between the graphene and brain tissue was created, which improved the detectability of neural signals. Furthermore, cortical map remodeling was induced upon electrical stimulation at the cortical surface through a subset of graphene spots. This result demonstrated the macroscale plasticity of cortical maps, suggesting perceptual enhancement via electrical rehabilitation at the cortical surface.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Agreement between commercially available ELISA and in-house Luminex SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassays

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98296-y, published online 23 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This study was partially funded by the KidsCorona Child and Mother COVID-19 OpenData and Biobank Initiative from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (Stavros...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Differentiating coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from influenza and dengue

The novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) presents with non-specific clinical features. This may result in misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, and lead to further transmission in the community. We aimed to derive early predictors to differentiate COVID-19 from influenza and dengue. The study comprised 126 patients with COVID-19, 171 with influenza and 180 with dengue, who presented within 5 days of symptom onset. All cases were confirmed by reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction tests. We used logistic regression models to identify demographics, clinical characteristics and laboratory markers in classifying COVID-19 versus influenza, and COVID-19 versus dengue. The performance of each model was evaluated using receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves. Shortness of breath was the strongest predictor in the models for differentiating between COVID-19 and influenza, followed by diarrhoea. Higher lymphocyte count was predictive of COVID-19 versus influenza and versus dengue. In the model for differentiating between COVID-19 and dengue, patients with cough and higher platelet count were at increased odds of COVID-19, while headache, joint pain, skin rash and vomiting/nausea were indicative of dengue. The cross-validated area under the ROC curve for all four models was above 0.85. Clinical features and simple laboratory markers for differentiating COVID-19 from influenza and dengue are identified in this study which can be used by primary care physicians in resource limited settings to determine if further investigations or referrals would be required.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Associations of maternal non-nutritive sweetener intake during pregnancy with offspring body mass index and body fat from birth to adolescence

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. The evidence that maternal non-nutritive sweetener (NNS) intake during pregnancy increases childhood obesity risk is conflicting. A potential reason for this is that all prior studies examined childhood body mass index (BMI) at only one timepoint and at different ages. We examined the extent to which NNS intake during pregnancy is associated with offspring BMI z-score and body fat longitudinally from birth to 18 years.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

An apple (Malus domestica) AP2/ERF transcription factor modulates carotenoid accumulation

Color is an important trait for horticultural crops. Carotenoids are one of the main pigments for coloration and have important implications for photosynthesis in plants and benefits for human health. Here, we identified an APETALA2 (AP2)/ETHYLENE RESPONSE FACTOR (ERF) transcription factor named MdAP2-34 in apple (Malus domestica Borkh.). MdAP2-34 expression exhibited a close correlation with carotenoid content in ‘Benin Shogun’ and ‘Yanfu 3’ fruit flesh. MdAP2-34 promotes carotenoid accumulation in MdAP2-34-OVX transgenic apple calli and fruits by participating in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway. The major carotenoid contents of phytoene and β-carotene were much higher in overexpressing MdAP2-34 transgenic calli and fruit skin, yet the predominant compound of lutein showed no obvious difference, indicating that MdAP2-34 regulates phytoene and β-carotene accumulation but not lutein. MdPSY2-1 (phytoene synthase 2) is a major gene in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway in apple fruit, and the MdPSY2-1 gene is directly bound and transcriptionally activated by MdAP2-34. In addition, overexpressing MdPSY2-1 in apple calli mainly increases phytoene and total carotenoid contents. Our findings will advance and extend our understanding of the complex molecular mechanisms of carotenoid biosynthesis in apple, and this research is valuable for accelerating the apple breeding process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Research progress of full electroluminescent white light-emitting diodes based on a single emissive layer

Carbon neutrality, energy savings, and lighting costs and quality have always led to urgent demand for lighting technology innovation. White light-emitting diodes (WLEDs) based on a single emissive layer (SEL) fabricated by the solution method have been continuously researched in recent years; they are advantageous because they have a low cost and are ultrathin and flexible. Here, we reviewed the history and development of SEL–WLEDs over recent years to provide inspiration and promote their progress in lighting applications. We first introduced the emitters and analysed the advantages of these emitters in creating SEL–WLEDs and then reviewed some cases that involve the above emitters, which were formed via vacuum thermal evaporation or solution processes. Some notable developments that deserve attention are highlighted in this review due to their potential use in SEL–WLEDs, such as perovskite materials. Finally, we looked at future development trends of SEL–WLEDs and proposed potential research directions.
Nature.com

Targeted therapy for drug-tolerant persister cells after imatinib treatment for gastrointestinal stromal tumours

Despite the effectiveness of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI), gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GIST) develop after the withdrawal of TKI. Based on previous studies, a subpopulation of drug-tolerant cells called “persister cells” may be responsible for the recurrence and have thus, gained attention as a novel target in cancer therapy. Methods. The...
CANCER
Nature.com

Assessment of radiation sensitivity of unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in a series of patients submitted to radioembolization with yttrium-90 resin microspheres

Radioembolization is a valuable therapeutic option in patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The essential implementation of the absorbed dose calculation methods should take into account also the specific tumor radiosensitivity, expressed by the α parameter. Purpose of this study was to retrospectively calculate it in a series of patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma submitted to radioembolization. Twenty-one therapeutic procedures in 15 patients were analysed. Tumor absorbed doses were calculated processing the post-therapeutic 90Y-PET/CT images and the pre-treatment contrast-enhanced CT scans. Tumor absorbed dose and pre- and post-treatment tumor volumes were used to calculate α and α3D parameters (dividing targeted liver in n voxels of the same volume with specific voxel absorbed dose). A tumor volume reduction was observed after treatment. The median of tumor average absorbed dose was 93 Gy (95% CI 81–119) and its correlation with the residual tumor mass was statistically significant. The median of α and α3D parameters was 0.005 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.004–0.008) and 0.007 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.005–0.015), respectively. Multivariate analysis showed tumor volume and tumor absorbed dose as significant predictors of the time to tumor progression. The knowledge of radiobiological parameters gives the possibility to decide the administered activity in order to improve the outcome of the treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Postprandial hepatic stiffness changes on magnetic resonance elastography in healthy volunteers

Magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) is a reliable noninvasive method for assessment of hepatic stiffness. Liver stiffness is known to be affected by elevated postprandial portal blood flow in patients with chronic liver disease. The goal of this study was to determine whether food intake affects liver stiffness in the absence of known liver disease. We evaluated 100 volunteers (35 men and 65 women) who met inclusion criteria. The subjects had two MRE examinations, first while fasting and then 30 min after a test meal. Fourteen subjects also had two additional MRE exams 1 h 30 min and 2 h 30 min after the meal. Liver stiffness was measured by placing the largest possible polygon ROIs on the four widest liver slices and calculated as a mean of stiffness values from each slice. The correlation of liver stiffness values before and after the meal was assessed using a paired t-test. To evaluate the relationship between the change in postprandial liver stiffness and fasting liver stiffness values, linear regression was performed. The liver stiffness values in the fasting state ranged from 1.84 to 2.82 kPa, with a mean of 2.30 ± 0.23 kPa (95% CI 2.25–2.34). At 30 min after the meal, liver stiffness values ranged from 2.12 to 3.50 kPa, with a mean of 2.70 ± 0.28 kPa (95% CI 2.64–2.75), demonstrating a systematic postprandial increase by 0.40 ± 0.23 kPa (17.7 ± 3.5%). Meal intake significantly increases liver stiffness in healthy individuals, which persists for at least 2 h 30 min. Patients should fast for 3–4 h before MRE examinations to avoid fibrosis overstaging due to postprandial liver stiffness augmentation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association between plasma homocysteine levels and cognitive deficits in Han Chinese patients with schizophrenia across age groups

It was still unclear how homocysteine (Hcy) levels and cognitive deficits change in patients with schizophrenia of various ages. The present article attempts to assess the relationship between Hcy levels and cognitive deficits in patients with schizophrenia across age groups, especially in young people. Totals of 103 patients and 122 healthy controls were included. All participants were stratified into four groups according to their age: 18–29 years, 30–39 years, 40–49 years, and 50–59 years. Clinical data, plasma Hcy levels, and cognitive function score were collected. Cognitive function was evaluated using the MATRICS Consensus Cognitive Battery of tests assessing speed of processing, verbal learning and memory, visual learning and memory, working memory, and attention/vigilance. Compared with the healthy group, Hcy levels increased significantly, and all the measured cognitive function score were significantly lower in all age groups of patients with schizophrenia (p < 0.001). Hcy levels were negatively associated with speed of processing (SoP), working memory (WM), and visual learning and memory (Vis Lrng) score in 18–29 years. Further multiple regression analysis showed that SoP were independently associated with Hcy levels in patients with schizophrenia aged 18–29 years (B = 0.74, t = 3.12, p = 0.008). Based on our results, patients with schizophrenia performed worse on cognitive assessments and Hcy levels were more closely related to cognition in young patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Spatial hand representation in anorexia nervosa: a controlled pilot study

Body representation distortion (BRD) is a core criterion of Anorexia Nervosa (AN), and is usually assessed subjectively, focusing on body shape. We aimed to develop a new assessment to evaluate body representation independently from socially-mediated body image, on a body part with low emotional salience (hands). In a monocentric open label pilot study, we measured hand representations based on explicit (verbal) and implicit (tactile) instructions. Participants, with eyes closed, had to point targeted locations (knuckles and nails of each finger) based on verbal instructions and tactile stimulations to evaluate body representations respectively. Ratios between hand width and finger length were compared between AN (n = 31) and controls (n = 31) and correlated with current body mass index, AN subtype and disease duration. To control that hand distortion was specific to body representation, we also assessed object representation. Hand representation’s width/length ratio was significantly increased in patients with AN, whereas no difference was found in object representation. We found no correlation between hand wideness and clinical traits related to eating disorders. Our results propose that BRD is not limited to body parts with high emotional salience, strengthening the hypothesis that anorexia nervosa is associated with profound unspecific BRD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Selective inhibitors of mTORC1 activate 4EBP1 and suppress tumor growth

Correction to: Nature Chemical Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41589-021-00813-7, published online 24 June 2021. In the version of this Article initially published, there were errors in Fig. 3b, Fig. 3c,d captions and in the main text. Specifically, in Fig. 3b, the Time labels over lanes in the gels inadvertently duplicated labels from Fig....
CANCER

