Multifaceted empathy differences in children and adults with autism

By Jennifer M. Quinde-Zlibut
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough empathy impairments have been reported in autistic individuals, there is no clear consensus on how emotional valence influences this multidimensional process. In this study, we use the Multifaceted Empathy Test for juveniles (MET-J) to interrogate emotional and cognitive empathy in 184 participants (ages 8–59 years, 83 autistic) under the robust Bayesian inference framework. Group comparisons demonstrate previously unreported interaction effects between: (1) valence and autism diagnosis in predictions of emotional resonance, and (2) valence and age group in predictions of arousal to images portraying positive and negative facial expressions. These results extend previous studies using the MET by examining differential effects of emotional valence in a large sample of autistic children and adults with average or above-average intelligence. We report impaired cognitive empathy in autism, and subtle differences in emotional empathy characterized by less distinction between emotional resonance to positive vs. negative facial expressions in autism compared to neurotypicals. Reduced emotional differentiation between positive and negative affect in others could be a mechanism for diminished social reciprocity that poses a universal challenge for people with autism. These component- and valence- specific findings are of clinical relevance for the development and implementation of target-specific social interventions in autism.

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Do shapes have feelings? Social attribution in children with autism spectrum disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder

Theory of mind (ToM) deficits are common in children with neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs), such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which contribute to their social and cognitive difficulties. The social attribution task (SAT) involves geometrical shapes moving in patterns that depict social interactions and is known to recruit brain regions from the classic ToM network. To better understand ToM in ASD and ADHD children, we examined the neural correlates using the SAT and functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) in a cohort of 200 children: ASD (N = 76), ADHD (N = 74) and typically developing (TD; N = 50) (4–19 years). In the scanner, participants were presented with SAT videos corresponding to social help, social threat, and random conditions. Contrasting social vs. random, the ASD compared with TD children showed atypical activation in ToM brain areas—the middle temporal and anterior cingulate gyri. In the social help vs. social threat condition, atypical activation of the bilateral middle cingulate and right supramarginal and superior temporal gyri was shared across the NDD children, with between-diagnosis differences only being observed in the right fusiform. Data-driven subgrouping identified two distinct subgroups spanning all groups that differed in both their clinical characteristics and brain–behaviour relations with ToM ability.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Spatial hand representation in anorexia nervosa: a controlled pilot study

Body representation distortion (BRD) is a core criterion of Anorexia Nervosa (AN), and is usually assessed subjectively, focusing on body shape. We aimed to develop a new assessment to evaluate body representation independently from socially-mediated body image, on a body part with low emotional salience (hands). In a monocentric open label pilot study, we measured hand representations based on explicit (verbal) and implicit (tactile) instructions. Participants, with eyes closed, had to point targeted locations (knuckles and nails of each finger) based on verbal instructions and tactile stimulations to evaluate body representations respectively. Ratios between hand width and finger length were compared between AN (n = 31) and controls (n = 31) and correlated with current body mass index, AN subtype and disease duration. To control that hand distortion was specific to body representation, we also assessed object representation. Hand representation’s width/length ratio was significantly increased in patients with AN, whereas no difference was found in object representation. We found no correlation between hand wideness and clinical traits related to eating disorders. Our results propose that BRD is not limited to body parts with high emotional salience, strengthening the hypothesis that anorexia nervosa is associated with profound unspecific BRD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Stress hormones promote DNA damage in human oral keratinocytes

Chronic stress increases the systemic levels of stress hormones norepinephrine and cortisol. As well as tobacco-specific carcinogen NNK (4-(methylnitrosamine)-1-(3-pyridyl)-1-butanone), they can induce expressive DNA damage contributing to the cancer development. However, it is unknown whether stress hormones have genotoxic effects in oral keratinocytes. This study investigated the effects of stress hormones on DNA damage in a human oral keratinocyte cell line (NOK-SI). NOK-SI cells stimulated with norepinephrine or cortisol showed higher DNA damage compared to untreated cells. Norepinephrine-induced DNA damage was reversed by pre-treatment with beta-adrenergic blocker propranolol. Cells treated with NNK combined to norepinephrine displayed reduced levels of caspases 3 and 7. Cortisol also reduced the activity of pro-apoptotic enzymes. NNK or norepinephrine promoted single-strand breaks and alkali-label side breaks in the DNA of NOK-SI cells. Pre-treatment of cells with propranolol abolished these effects. Carcinogen NNK in the presence or absence of cortisol also induced DNA damage of these cells. The genotoxic effects of cortisol alone and hormone combined with NNK were blocked partially and totally, respectively, by the glucocorticoid receptor antagonist RU486. DNA damage promoted by NNK or cortisol and carcinogen combined to the hormone led to intracellular γH2AX accumulation. The effects caused by NNK and cortisol were reversed by propranolol and glucocorticoid receptor antagonist RU486, respectively. Propranolol inhibited the oxidation of basis induced by NNK in the presence of DNA-formamidopyrimidine glycosylase. DNA breaks induced by norepinephrine in the presence or absence of NNK resulted in higher 8OHdG cellular levels. This effect was also induced through beta-adrenergic receptors. Together, these findings indicate that stress hormones induce DNA damage of oral keratinocytes and could contribute to oral carcinogenesis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Noninvasive spinal stimulation safely enables upright posture in children with spinal cord injury

In children with spinal cord injury (SCI), scoliosis due to trunk muscle paralysis frequently requires surgical treatment. Transcutaneous spinal stimulation enables trunk stability in adults with SCI and may pose a non-invasive preventative therapeutic alternative. This non-randomized, non-blinded pilot clinical trial (NCT03975634) determined the safety and efficacy of transcutaneous spinal stimulation to enable upright sitting posture in 8 children with trunk control impairment due to acquired SCI using within-subject repeated measures study design. Primary safety and efficacy outcomes (pain, hemodynamics stability, skin irritation, trunk kinematics) and secondary outcomes (center of pressure displacement, compliance rate) were assessed within the pre-specified endpoints. One participant did not complete the study due to pain with stimulation on the first day. One episode of autonomic dysreflexia during stimulation was recorded. Following hemodynamic normalization, the participant completed the study. Overall, spinal stimulation was well-tolerated and enabled upright sitting posture in 7 out of the 8 participants.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Mapping thalamocortical functional connectivity with large-scale brain networks in patients with first-episode psychosis

Abnormal thalamocortical networks involving specific thalamic nuclei have been implicated in schizophrenia pathophysiology. While comparable topography of anatomical and functional connectivity abnormalities has been reported in patients across illness stages, previous functional studies have been confined to anatomical pathways of thalamocortical networks. To address this issue, we incorporated large-scale brain network dynamics into examining thalamocortical functional connectivity. Forty patients with first-episode psychosis and forty healthy controls underwent T1-weighted and resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging. Independent component analysis of voxelwise thalamic functional connectivity maps parcellated the cortex into thalamus-related networks, and thalamic subdivisions associated with these networks were delineated. Functional connectivity of (1) networks with the thalamus and (2) thalamic subdivision seeds were examined. In patients, functional connectivity of the salience network with the thalamus was decreased and localized to the ventrolateral (VL) and ventroposterior (VP) thalamus, while that of a network comprising the cerebellum, temporal and parietal regions was increased and localized to the mediodorsal (MD) thalamus. In patients, thalamic subdivision encompassing the VL and VP thalamus demonstrated hypoconnectivity and that encompassing the MD and pulvinar regions demonstrated hyperconnectivity. Our results extend the implications of disrupted thalamocortical networks involving specific thalamic nuclei to dysfunctional large-scale brain network dynamics in schizophrenia pathophysiology.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Combining experiments and in silico modeling to infer the role of adhesion and proliferation on the collective dynamics of cells

The collective dynamics of cells on surfaces and interfaces poses technological and theoretical challenges in the study of morphogenesis, tissue engineering, and cancer. Different mechanisms are at play, including, cell–cell adhesion, cell motility, and proliferation. However, the relative importance of each one is elusive. Here, experiments with a culture of glioblastoma multiforme cells on a substrate are combined with in silico modeling to infer the rate of each mechanism. By parametrizing these rates, the time-dependence of the spatial correlation observed experimentally is reproduced. The obtained results suggest a reduction in cell–cell adhesion with the density of cells. The reason for such reduction and possible implications for the collective dynamics of cancer cells are discussed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multi-targeted H/F MRI unmasks specific danger patterns for emerging cardiovascular disorders

Prediction of the transition from stable to acute coronary syndromes driven by vascular inflammation, thrombosis with subsequent microembolization, and vessel occlusion leading to irreversible myocardial damage is still an unsolved problem. Here, we introduce a multi-targeted and multi-color nanotracer platform technology that simultaneously visualizes evolving danger patterns in the development of progressive coronary inflammation and atherothrombosis prior to spontaneous myocardial infarction in mice. Individual ligand-equipped perfluorocarbon nanoemulsions are used as targeting agents and are differentiated by their specific spectral signatures via implementation of multi chemical shift selective 19F MRI. Thereby, we are able to identify areas at high risk of and predictive for consecutive development of myocardial infarction, at a time when no conventional parameter indicates any imminent danger. The principle of this multi-targeted approach can easily be adapted to monitor also a variety of other disease entities and constitutes a technology with disease-predictive potential.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

CD127+ CD94+ innate lymphoid cells expressing granulysin and perforin are expanded in patients with Crohn’s disease

Phenotypic definition of helper ILC1 and NK cells is problematic due to overlapping markers. Recently we showed the identification of cytotoxic ILC3s characterized by expression of CD94. Here we analyse CD127+ ILCs and NK cells in intestinal lamina propria from healthy donors and Crohn’s disease patients and identify two populations of CD127+CD94+ ILCs, designated population A and B, that can be distinguished on the expression of CD117, CD18 and cytotoxic molecules. Population B expresses granulysin, a cytotoxic molecule linked to bacterial lysis and/or chemotaxis of monocytes. Granulysin protein is secreted by population B cells upon stimulation with IL-15. Activation of population B in the presence of TGF-β strongly reduces the expression of cytotoxic effector molecules of population B. Strikingly, samples from individuals that suffer from active Crohn’s disease display enhanced frequencies of granulysin-expressing effector CD127+CD94+ ILCs in comparison to controls. Thus this study identifies group 1 ILC populations which accumulate in inflamed intestinal tissue of Crohn’s disease patients and may play a role in the pathology of the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Associations of maternal non-nutritive sweetener intake during pregnancy with offspring body mass index and body fat from birth to adolescence

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. The evidence that maternal non-nutritive sweetener (NNS) intake during pregnancy increases childhood obesity risk is conflicting. A potential reason for this is that all prior studies examined childhood body mass index (BMI) at only one timepoint and at different ages. We examined the extent to which NNS intake during pregnancy is associated with offspring BMI z-score and body fat longitudinally from birth to 18 years.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Postprandial hepatic stiffness changes on magnetic resonance elastography in healthy volunteers

Magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) is a reliable noninvasive method for assessment of hepatic stiffness. Liver stiffness is known to be affected by elevated postprandial portal blood flow in patients with chronic liver disease. The goal of this study was to determine whether food intake affects liver stiffness in the absence of known liver disease. We evaluated 100 volunteers (35 men and 65 women) who met inclusion criteria. The subjects had two MRE examinations, first while fasting and then 30 min after a test meal. Fourteen subjects also had two additional MRE exams 1 h 30 min and 2 h 30 min after the meal. Liver stiffness was measured by placing the largest possible polygon ROIs on the four widest liver slices and calculated as a mean of stiffness values from each slice. The correlation of liver stiffness values before and after the meal was assessed using a paired t-test. To evaluate the relationship between the change in postprandial liver stiffness and fasting liver stiffness values, linear regression was performed. The liver stiffness values in the fasting state ranged from 1.84 to 2.82 kPa, with a mean of 2.30 ± 0.23 kPa (95% CI 2.25–2.34). At 30 min after the meal, liver stiffness values ranged from 2.12 to 3.50 kPa, with a mean of 2.70 ± 0.28 kPa (95% CI 2.64–2.75), demonstrating a systematic postprandial increase by 0.40 ± 0.23 kPa (17.7 ± 3.5%). Meal intake significantly increases liver stiffness in healthy individuals, which persists for at least 2 h 30 min. Patients should fast for 3–4 h before MRE examinations to avoid fibrosis overstaging due to postprandial liver stiffness augmentation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pig genome functional annotation enhances the biological interpretation of complex traits and human disease

The functional annotation of livestock genomes is crucial for understanding the molecular mechanisms that underpin complex traits of economic importance, adaptive evolution and comparative genomics. Here, we provide the most comprehensive catalogue to date of regulatory elements in the pig (Sus scrofa) by integrating 223 epigenomic and transcriptomic data sets, representing 14 biologically important tissues. We systematically describe the dynamic epigenetic landscape across tissues by functionally annotating 15 different chromatin states and defining their tissue-specific regulatory activities. We demonstrate that genomic variants associated with complex traits and adaptive evolution in pig are significantly enriched in active promoters and enhancers. Furthermore, we reveal distinct tissue-specific regulatory selection between Asian and European pig domestication processes. Compared with human and mouse epigenomes, we show that porcine regulatory elements are more conserved in DNA sequence, under both rapid and slow evolution, than those under neutral evolution across pig, mouse, and human. Finally, we provide biological insights on tissue-specific regulatory conservation, and by integrating 47 human genome-wide association studies, we demonstrate that, depending on the traits, mouse or pig might be more appropriate biomedical models for different complex traits and diseases.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The structure of a plant-specific partitivirus capsid reveals a unique coat protein domain architecture with an intrinsically disordered protrusion

Persistent plant viruses may be the most common viruses in wild plants. A growing body of evidence for mutualism between such viruses and their hosts, suggests that they play an important role in ecology and agriculture. Here we present the capsid structure of a plant-specific partitivirus, Pepper cryptic virus 1, at 2.9 Å resolution by Cryo-EM. Structural features, including the T = 1 arrangement of 60 coat protein dimers, are shared with fungal partitiviruses and the picobirnavirus lineage of dsRNA viruses. However, the topology of the capsid is markedly different with protrusions emanating from, and partly comprising, the binding interface of coat protein dimers. We show that a disordered region at the apex of the protrusion is not required for capsid assembly and represents a hypervariable site unique to, and characteristic of, the plant-specific partitiviruses. These results suggest a structural basis for the acquisition of additional functions by partitivirus coat proteins that enables mutualistic relationships with diverse plant hosts.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Optimization of an appointment scheduling problem for healthcare systems based on the quality of fairness service using whale optimization algorithm and NSGA-II

Effective appointment scheduling (EAS) is essential for the quality and patient satisfaction in hospital management. Healthcare schedulers typically refer patients to a suitable period of service before the admission call closes. The appointment date can no longer be adjusted. This research presents the whale optimization algorithm (WOA) based on the Pareto archive and NSGA-II algorithm to solve the appointment scheduling model by considering the simulation approach. Based on these two algorithms, this paper has addressed the multi-criteria method in appointment scheduling. This paper computes WOA and NSGA with various hypotheses to meet the analysis and different factors related to patients in the hospital. In the last part of the model, this paper has analyzed NSGA and WOA with three cases. Fairness policy first come first serve (FCFS) considers the most priority factor to obtain from figure to strategies optimized solution for best satisfaction results. In the proposed NSGA, the FCFS approach and the WOA approach are contrasted. Numerical results indicate that both the FCFS and WOA approaches outperform the strategy optimized by the proposed algorithm.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A bioinspired scaffold for rapid oxygenation of cell encapsulation systems

Inadequate oxygenation is a major challenge in cell encapsulation, a therapy which holds potential to treat many diseases including type I diabetes. In such systems, cellular oxygen (O2) delivery is limited to slow passive diffusion from transplantation sites through the poorly O2-soluble encapsulating matrix, usually a hydrogel. This constrains the maximum permitted distance between the encapsulated cells and host site to within a few hundred micrometers to ensure cellular function. Inspired by the natural gas-phase tracheal O2 delivery system of insects, we present herein the design of a biomimetic scaffold featuring internal continuous air channels endowed with 10,000-fold higher O2 diffusivity than hydrogels. We incorporate the scaffold into a bulk hydrogel containing cells, which facilitates rapid O2 transport through the whole system to cells several millimeters away from the device-host boundary. A computational model, validated by in vitro analysis, predicts that cells and islets maintain high viability even in a thick (6.6 mm) device. Finally, the therapeutic potential of the device is demonstrated through the correction of diabetes in immunocompetent mice using rat islets for over 6 months.
SCIENCE
jefferson.edu

How Can Occupational Therapy Help Children with Autism?

Using sensory integration therapy tools can help patients and families live more successful and satisfying lives. In 2020, the CDC reported that around 1 out of 54 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Many children with autism experience sensory differences, which can include over and/or under-sensitivity to light, sound, smell, taste or touch; unusual interest in the sensory aspects of the environment and obsession with particular types of stimuli; and/or difficulty integrating two or more sensations. These symptoms can be debilitating as they interfere with so many ordinary activities of daily life. Something as simple as taking a shower or getting a haircut can be immensely challenging and feel like an overwhelming amount of sensory stimulation. At the other extreme, some autistic individuals have a reduced sense of pain which can create safety concerns.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Nature.com

Rational engineering of a functional CpG-free ITR for AAV gene therapy

Inverted terminal repeats (ITRs) are the only wild-type components retained in the genome of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors. To determine whether ITR modification is a viable approach for AAV vector engineering, we rationally deleted all CpG motifs in the ITR and examined whether CpG elimination compromises AAV-vector production and transduction. Modified ITRs were stable in the plasmid and maintained the CpG-free nature in purified vectors. Replacing the wild-type ITR with the CpG-free ITR did not affect vector genome encapsidation. However, the vector yield was decreased by approximately 3-fold due to reduced vector genome replication. To study the biological potency, we made micro-dystrophin (μDys) AAV vectors carrying either the wild-type ITR or the CpG-free ITR. We delivered the CpG-free μDys vector to one side of the tibialis anterior muscle of dystrophin-null mdx mice and the wild-type μDys vector to the contralateral side. Evaluation at four months after injection showed no difference in the vector genome copy number, microdystrophin expression, and muscle histology and force. Our results suggest that the complete elimination of the CpG motif in the ITR does not affect the biological activity of the AAV vector. CpG-free ITRs could be useful in engineering therapeutic AAV vectors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dual-ligated metal organic framework as novel multifunctional nanovehicle for targeted drug delivery for hepatic cancer treatment

In the last decade, nanosized metal organic frameworks (NMOFs) have gained an increasing applicability as multifunctional nanocarriers for drug delivery in cancer therapy. However, only a limited number of platforms have been reported that can serve as an effective targeted drug delivery system (DDSs). Herein, we report rational design and construction of doxorubicin (DOX)-loaded nanoscale Zr (IV)-based NMOF (NH2-UiO-66) decorated with active tumor targeting moieties; folic acid (FA), lactobionic acid (LA), glycyrrhetinic acid (GA), and dual ligands of LA and GA, as efficient multifunctional DDSs for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) therapy. The success of modification was exhaustively validated by various structural, thermal and microscopic techniques. Biocompatibility studies indicated the safety of pristine NH2-UiO-66 against HSF cells whereas DOX-loaded dual-ligated NMOF was found to possess superior cytotoxicity against HepG2 cells which was further confirmed by flow cytometry. Moreover, fluorescence microscopy was used for monitoring cellular uptake in comparison to the non-ligated and mono-ligated NMOF. Additionally, the newly developed dual-ligated NMOF depicted a pH-responsiveness towards the DOX release. These findings open new avenues in designing various NMOF-based DDSs that actively target hepatic cancer to achieve precise therapy.
CANCER
Daily Progress

New VIA center to fill gap in services for adults with autism

A new facility in Charlottesville will help high schoolers and adults with autism learn how to live independently and receive job training, addressing a growing need in the community and throughout Virginia. Hundreds of thousands of people in the country with autism will age out of the school system and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Phys.org

How team dynamics shape success for children with autism in public schools

Because of financial barriers for clinical interventions, intensive educational interventions in school settings often are the primary resource for children with autism from lower-income families. Continuity of care in school settings can require coordination, referred to as social capital, between the "team-around-the-child" (TAC) – the parents, school staff and community providers. However, inequality in access to social capital could adversely impact the ability of the TAC to provide continuity of care for children with autism from lower-resource families during disruptive schooling transitions.
HEALTH

