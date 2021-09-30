Cerebral blood flow and cognitive outcome after pediatric stroke in the middle cerebral artery

We recently documented that cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) generates the same level of cardiac output (CO) and mean arterial pressure (MAP) during both normothermia (38 °C) and hypothermia (27 °C). Furthermore, continuous CPR at 27 °C provides O2 delivery (ḊO2) to support aerobic metabolism throughout a 3-h period. The aim of the present study was to investigate the effects of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) rewarming to restore ḊO2 and organ blood flow after prolonged hypothermic cardiac arrest. Eight male pigs were anesthetized and immersion cooled to 27 °C. After induction of hypothermic cardiac arrest, CPR was started and continued for a 3-h period. Thereafter, the animals were rewarmed with ECMO. Organ blood flow was measured using microspheres. After cooling with spontaneous circulation to 27 °C, MAP and CO were initially reduced to 66 and 44% of baseline, respectively. By 15 min after the onset of CPR, there was a further reduction in MAP and CO to 42 and 25% of baseline, respectively, which remained unchanged throughout the rest of 3-h CPR. During CPR, ḊO2 and O2 uptake (V̇O2) fell to critical low levels, but the simultaneous small increase in lactate and a modest reduction in pH, indicated the presence of maintained aerobic metabolism. Rewarming with ECMO restored MAP, CO, ḊO2, and blood flow to the heart and to parts of the brain, whereas flow to kidneys, stomach, liver and spleen remained significantly reduced. CPR for 3-h at 27 °C with sustained lower levels of CO and MAP maintained aerobic metabolism sufficient to support ḊO2. Rewarming with ECMO restores blood flow to the heart and brain, and creates a “shockable” cardiac rhythm. Thus, like continuous CPR, ECMO rewarming plays a crucial role in “the chain of survival” when resuscitating victims of hypothermic cardiac arrest.

