Capacity differences in working memory based on resting state brain networks

By Mariko Osaka
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHerein, we compared the connectivity of resting-state networks between participants with high and low working memory capacity groups. Brain network connectivity was assessed under both resting and working memory task conditions. Task scans comprised dual-task (reading sentences while memorizing target words) and single-task (reading sentences) conditions. The low capacity group showed relatively stronger connectivity during resting-state in most brain regions, and the high capacity group showed a stronger connectivity between the medial prefrontal and posterior parietal cortices. During task performance, the dorsal attention and salience networks were relatively strongly connected in the high capacity group. In the comparison between dual- and single-task conditions, increased coupling between the anterior cingulate cortex and other attentional control-related areas were noted in the high capacity group. These findings suggest that working memory differences are related with network connectivity variations in attentional control-associated regions during both resting and task performance conditions.

Neuromorphic electronics based on copying and pasting the brain

Reverse engineering the brain by mimicking the structure and function of neuronal networks on a silicon integrated circuit was the original goal of neuromorphic engineering, but remains a distant prospect. The focus of neuromorphic engineering has thus been relaxed from rigorous brain mimicry to designs inspired by qualitative features of the brain, including event-driven signalling and in-memory information processing. Here we examine current approaches to neuromorphic engineering and provide a vision that returns neuromorphic electronics to its original goal of reverse engineering the brain. The essence of this vision is to ‘copy’ the functional synaptic connectivity map of a mammalian neuronal network using advanced neuroscience tools and then ‘paste’ this map onto a high-density three-dimensional network of solid-state memories. Our copy-and-paste approach could potentially lead to silicon integrated circuits that better approximate computing traits of the brain, including low power, facile learning, adaptation, and even autonomy and cognition.
Optimization of epilepsy surgery through virtual resections on individual structural brain networks

The success of epilepsy surgery in patients with refractory epilepsy depends upon correct identification of the epileptogenic zone (EZ) and an optimal choice of the resection area. In this study we developed individualized computational models based upon structural brain networks to explore the impact of different virtual resections on the propagation of seizures. The propagation of seizures was modelled as an epidemic process [susceptible-infected-recovered (SIR) model] on individual structural networks derived from presurgical diffusion tensor imaging in 19 patients. The candidate connections for the virtual resection were all connections from the clinically hypothesized EZ, from which the seizures were modelled to start, to other brain areas. As a computationally feasible surrogate for the SIR model, we also removed the connections that maximally reduced the eigenvector centrality (EC) (large values indicate network hubs) of the hypothesized EZ, with a large reduction meaning a large effect. The optimal combination of connections to be removed for a maximal effect were found using simulated annealing. For comparison, the same number of connections were removed randomly, or based on measures that quantify the importance of a node or connection within the network. We found that 90% of the effect (defined as reduction of EC of the hypothesized EZ) could already be obtained by removing substantially less than 90% of the connections. Thus, a smaller, optimized, virtual resection achieved almost the same effect as the actual surgery yet at a considerably smaller cost, sparing on average 27.49% (standard deviation: 4.65%) of the connections. Furthermore, the maximally effective connections linked the hypothesized EZ to hubs. Finally, the optimized resection was equally or more effective than removal based on structural network characteristics both regarding reducing the EC of the hypothesized EZ and seizure spreading. The approach of using reduced EC as a surrogate for simulating seizure propagation can suggest more restrictive resection strategies, whilst obtaining an almost optimal effect on reducing seizure propagation, by taking into account the unique topology of individual structural brain networks of patients.
Polygenic risk for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) predicts brain response during working memory task in OCD, unaffected relatives, and healthy controls

Alterations in frontal and parietal neural activations during working memory task performance have been suggested as a candidate endophenotype of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in studies involving first-degree relatives. However, the direct link between genetic risk for OCD and neuro-functional alterations during working memory performance has not been investigated to date. Thus, the aim of the current functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) study was to test the direct association between polygenic risk for OCD and neural activity during the performance of a numeric n-back task with four working memory load conditions in 128 participants, including patients with OCD, unaffected first-degree relatives of OCD patients, and healthy controls. Behavioral results show a significant performance deficit at high working memory load in both patients with OCD and first-degree relatives (p < 0.05). A whole-brain analysis of the fMRI data indicated decreased neural activity in bilateral inferior parietal lobule and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex in both patients and relatives. Most importantly, OCD polygenic risk scores predicted neural activity in orbitofrontal cortex. Results indicate that genetic risk for OCD can partly explain alterations in brain response during working memory performance, supporting the notion of a neuro-functional endophenotype for OCD.
The think aloud paradigm reveals differences in the content, dynamics and conceptual scope of resting state thought in trait brooding

Although central to well-being, functional and dysfunctional thoughts arise and unfold over time in ways that remain poorly understood. To shed light on these mechanisms, we adapted a “think aloud” paradigm to quantify the content and dynamics of individuals’ thoughts at rest. Across two studies, external raters hand coded the content of each thought and computed dynamic metrics spanning duration, transition probabilities between affective states, and conceptual similarity over time. Study 1 highlighted the paradigm’s high ecological validity and revealed a narrowing of conceptual scope following more negative content. Study 2 replicated Study 1’s findings and examined individual difference predictors of trait brooding, a maladaptive form of rumination. Across individuals, increased trait brooding was linked to thoughts rated as more negative, past-oriented and self-focused. Longer negative and shorter positive thoughts were also apparent as brooding increased, as well as a tendency to shift away from positive conceptual states, and a stronger narrowing of conceptual scope following negative thoughts. Importantly, content and dynamics explained independent variance, accounting for a third of the variance in brooding. These results uncover a real-time cognitive signature of rumination and highlight the predictive and ecological validity of the think aloud paradigm applied to resting state cognition.
Increased decision latency in alcohol use disorder reflects altered resting-state synchrony in the anterior salience network

Increased decision latency in alcohol use disorder (AUD) has been generally explained in terms of psychomotor slowing. Recent results suggest that AUD patients’ slowed decision-making might rather reflect alterations in the neural circuitry underlying the engagement of controlled processing by salient stimuli. We addressed this hypothesis by testing a relationship between decision latency at the Cambridge Gambling Task (CGT) and intrinsic brain activity in 22 individuals with AUD and 19 matched controls. CGT deliberation time was related to two complementary facets of resting-state fMRI activity, i.e. coherence and intensity, representing early biomarkers of functional changes in the intrinsic brain architecture. For both metrics, we assessed a multiple regression (to test a relationship with deliberation time in the whole sample), and an interaction analysis (to test a significantly different relationship with decision latency across groups). AUD patients’ slowed deliberation time (p < 0.025) reflected distinct facets of altered intrinsic activity in the cingulate node of the anterior salience network previously associated with the “output” motor stage of response selection. Its heightened activity in AUD patients compared with controls, tracking choice latency (p < 0.025 corrected), might represent a compensation mechanism counterbalancing the concurrent decrease of its internal coherent activity (p < 0.025 corrected). These findings provide novel insights into the intrinsic neural mechanisms underlying increased decision latency in AUD, involving decreased temporal synchronicity in networks promoting executive control by behaviourally relevant stimuli. These results pave the way to further studies assessing more subtle facets of decision-making in AUD, and their possible changes with rehabilitative treatment.
Exploration of alcohol use disorder-associated brain miRNA–mRNA regulatory networks

Transcriptomic changes in specific brain regions can influence the risk of alcohol use disorder (AUD), but the underlying mechanism is not fully understood. We investigated AUD-associated miRNA–mRNA regulatory networks in multiple brain regions by analyzing transcriptomic changes in two sets of postmortem brain tissue samples and ethanol-exposed human embryonic stem cell (hESC)-derived cortical interneurons. miRNA and mRNA transcriptomes were profiled in 192 tissue samples (Set 1) from eight brain regions (amygdala, caudate nucleus, cerebellum, hippocampus, nucleus accumbens, prefrontal cortex, putamen, and ventral tegmental area) of 12 AUD and 12 control European Australians. Nineteen differentially expressed miRNAs (fold-change>2.0 & P < 0.05) and 97 differentially expressed mRNAs (fold-change>2.0 & P < 0.001) were identified in one or multiple brain regions of AUD subjects. AUD-associated miRNA–mRNA regulatory networks in each brain region were constructed using differentially expressed and negatively correlated miRNA–mRNA pairs. AUD-relevant pathways (including CREB Signaling, IL-8 Signaling, and Axonal Guidance Signaling) were potentially regulated by AUD-associated brain miRNA–mRNA pairs. Moreover, miRNA and mRNA transcriptomes were mapped in additional 96 tissue samples (Set 2) from six of the above eight brain regions of eight AUD and eight control European Australians. Some of the AUD-associated miRNA–mRNA regulatory networks were confirmed. In addition, miRNA and mRNA transcriptomes were analyzed in hESC-derived cortical interneurons with or without ethanol exposure, and ethanol-influenced miRNA–mRNA regulatory networks were constructed. This study provided evidence that alcohol could induce concerted miRNA and mRNA expression changes in reward-related or alcohol-responsive brain regions. We concluded that altered brain miRNA–mRNA regulatory networks might contribute to AUD development.
Stress hormones promote DNA damage in human oral keratinocytes

Chronic stress increases the systemic levels of stress hormones norepinephrine and cortisol. As well as tobacco-specific carcinogen NNK (4-(methylnitrosamine)-1-(3-pyridyl)-1-butanone), they can induce expressive DNA damage contributing to the cancer development. However, it is unknown whether stress hormones have genotoxic effects in oral keratinocytes. This study investigated the effects of stress hormones on DNA damage in a human oral keratinocyte cell line (NOK-SI). NOK-SI cells stimulated with norepinephrine or cortisol showed higher DNA damage compared to untreated cells. Norepinephrine-induced DNA damage was reversed by pre-treatment with beta-adrenergic blocker propranolol. Cells treated with NNK combined to norepinephrine displayed reduced levels of caspases 3 and 7. Cortisol also reduced the activity of pro-apoptotic enzymes. NNK or norepinephrine promoted single-strand breaks and alkali-label side breaks in the DNA of NOK-SI cells. Pre-treatment of cells with propranolol abolished these effects. Carcinogen NNK in the presence or absence of cortisol also induced DNA damage of these cells. The genotoxic effects of cortisol alone and hormone combined with NNK were blocked partially and totally, respectively, by the glucocorticoid receptor antagonist RU486. DNA damage promoted by NNK or cortisol and carcinogen combined to the hormone led to intracellular γH2AX accumulation. The effects caused by NNK and cortisol were reversed by propranolol and glucocorticoid receptor antagonist RU486, respectively. Propranolol inhibited the oxidation of basis induced by NNK in the presence of DNA-formamidopyrimidine glycosylase. DNA breaks induced by norepinephrine in the presence or absence of NNK resulted in higher 8OHdG cellular levels. This effect was also induced through beta-adrenergic receptors. Together, these findings indicate that stress hormones induce DNA damage of oral keratinocytes and could contribute to oral carcinogenesis.
Assessment of radiation sensitivity of unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in a series of patients submitted to radioembolization with yttrium-90 resin microspheres

Radioembolization is a valuable therapeutic option in patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The essential implementation of the absorbed dose calculation methods should take into account also the specific tumor radiosensitivity, expressed by the α parameter. Purpose of this study was to retrospectively calculate it in a series of patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma submitted to radioembolization. Twenty-one therapeutic procedures in 15 patients were analysed. Tumor absorbed doses were calculated processing the post-therapeutic 90Y-PET/CT images and the pre-treatment contrast-enhanced CT scans. Tumor absorbed dose and pre- and post-treatment tumor volumes were used to calculate α and α3D parameters (dividing targeted liver in n voxels of the same volume with specific voxel absorbed dose). A tumor volume reduction was observed after treatment. The median of tumor average absorbed dose was 93 Gy (95% CI 81–119) and its correlation with the residual tumor mass was statistically significant. The median of α and α3D parameters was 0.005 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.004–0.008) and 0.007 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.005–0.015), respectively. Multivariate analysis showed tumor volume and tumor absorbed dose as significant predictors of the time to tumor progression. The knowledge of radiobiological parameters gives the possibility to decide the administered activity in order to improve the outcome of the treatment.
Pig genome functional annotation enhances the biological interpretation of complex traits and human disease

The functional annotation of livestock genomes is crucial for understanding the molecular mechanisms that underpin complex traits of economic importance, adaptive evolution and comparative genomics. Here, we provide the most comprehensive catalogue to date of regulatory elements in the pig (Sus scrofa) by integrating 223 epigenomic and transcriptomic data sets, representing 14 biologically important tissues. We systematically describe the dynamic epigenetic landscape across tissues by functionally annotating 15 different chromatin states and defining their tissue-specific regulatory activities. We demonstrate that genomic variants associated with complex traits and adaptive evolution in pig are significantly enriched in active promoters and enhancers. Furthermore, we reveal distinct tissue-specific regulatory selection between Asian and European pig domestication processes. Compared with human and mouse epigenomes, we show that porcine regulatory elements are more conserved in DNA sequence, under both rapid and slow evolution, than those under neutral evolution across pig, mouse, and human. Finally, we provide biological insights on tissue-specific regulatory conservation, and by integrating 47 human genome-wide association studies, we demonstrate that, depending on the traits, mouse or pig might be more appropriate biomedical models for different complex traits and diseases.
A bioinspired scaffold for rapid oxygenation of cell encapsulation systems

Inadequate oxygenation is a major challenge in cell encapsulation, a therapy which holds potential to treat many diseases including type I diabetes. In such systems, cellular oxygen (O2) delivery is limited to slow passive diffusion from transplantation sites through the poorly O2-soluble encapsulating matrix, usually a hydrogel. This constrains the maximum permitted distance between the encapsulated cells and host site to within a few hundred micrometers to ensure cellular function. Inspired by the natural gas-phase tracheal O2 delivery system of insects, we present herein the design of a biomimetic scaffold featuring internal continuous air channels endowed with 10,000-fold higher O2 diffusivity than hydrogels. We incorporate the scaffold into a bulk hydrogel containing cells, which facilitates rapid O2 transport through the whole system to cells several millimeters away from the device-host boundary. A computational model, validated by in vitro analysis, predicts that cells and islets maintain high viability even in a thick (6.6 mm) device. Finally, the therapeutic potential of the device is demonstrated through the correction of diabetes in immunocompetent mice using rat islets for over 6 months.
Molecular mechanism of oil induced growth inhibition in diatoms using Thalassiosira pseudonana as the model species

The 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil-spill exposed the microbes of Gulf of Mexico to unprecedented amount of oil. Conclusive evidence of the underlying molecular mechanism(s) on the negative effects of oil exposure on certain phytoplankton species such as Thalassiosira pseudonana is still lacking, curtailing our understanding of how oil spills alter community composition. We performed experiments on model diatom T. pseudonana to understand the mechanisms underpinning observed reduced growth and photosynthesis rates during oil exposure. Results show severe impairment to processes upstream of photosynthesis, such as light absorption, with proteins associated with the light harvesting complex damaged while the pigments were unaffected. Proteins associated with photosynthetic electron transport were also damaged, severely affecting photosynthetic apparatus and depriving cells of energy and carbon for growth. Negative growth effects were alleviated when an organic carbon source was provided. Further investigation through proteomics combined with pathway enrichment analysis confirmed the above findings, while highlighting other negatively affected processes such as those associated with ferroxidase complex, high-affinity iron-permease complex, and multiple transmembrane transport. We also show that oxidative stress is not the primary route of negative effects, rather secondary. Overall, this study provides a mechanistic understanding of the cellular damage that occurs during oil exposure to T. pseudonana.
Noninvasive spinal stimulation safely enables upright posture in children with spinal cord injury

In children with spinal cord injury (SCI), scoliosis due to trunk muscle paralysis frequently requires surgical treatment. Transcutaneous spinal stimulation enables trunk stability in adults with SCI and may pose a non-invasive preventative therapeutic alternative. This non-randomized, non-blinded pilot clinical trial (NCT03975634) determined the safety and efficacy of transcutaneous spinal stimulation to enable upright sitting posture in 8 children with trunk control impairment due to acquired SCI using within-subject repeated measures study design. Primary safety and efficacy outcomes (pain, hemodynamics stability, skin irritation, trunk kinematics) and secondary outcomes (center of pressure displacement, compliance rate) were assessed within the pre-specified endpoints. One participant did not complete the study due to pain with stimulation on the first day. One episode of autonomic dysreflexia during stimulation was recorded. Following hemodynamic normalization, the participant completed the study. Overall, spinal stimulation was well-tolerated and enabled upright sitting posture in 7 out of the 8 participants.
The structure of a plant-specific partitivirus capsid reveals a unique coat protein domain architecture with an intrinsically disordered protrusion

Persistent plant viruses may be the most common viruses in wild plants. A growing body of evidence for mutualism between such viruses and their hosts, suggests that they play an important role in ecology and agriculture. Here we present the capsid structure of a plant-specific partitivirus, Pepper cryptic virus 1, at 2.9 Å resolution by Cryo-EM. Structural features, including the T = 1 arrangement of 60 coat protein dimers, are shared with fungal partitiviruses and the picobirnavirus lineage of dsRNA viruses. However, the topology of the capsid is markedly different with protrusions emanating from, and partly comprising, the binding interface of coat protein dimers. We show that a disordered region at the apex of the protrusion is not required for capsid assembly and represents a hypervariable site unique to, and characteristic of, the plant-specific partitiviruses. These results suggest a structural basis for the acquisition of additional functions by partitivirus coat proteins that enables mutualistic relationships with diverse plant hosts.
miR-27b antagonizes BMP signaling in early differentiation of human induced pluripotent stem cells

Human induced pluripotent stem (hiPS) cells are feasible materials for studying the biological mechanisms underlying human embryogenesis. In early embryogenesis, definitive endoderm and mesoderm are differentiated from their common precursor, mesendoderm. Bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) signaling is responsible for regulating mesendoderm and mesoderm formation. Micro RNAs (miRNAs), short non-coding RNAs, broadly regulate biological processes via post-transcriptional repression. The expression of miR-27b, which is enriched in somatic cells, has been reported to increase through definitive endoderm and hepatic differentiation, but little is known about how miR-27b acts during early differentiation. Here, we used miR-27b-inducible hiPS cells to investigate the roles of miR-27b in the undifferentiated and early-differentiated stages. In undifferentiated hiPS cells, miR-27b suppressed the expression of pluripotency markers [alkaline phosphatase (AP) and nanog homeobox (NANOG)] and cell proliferation. Once differentiation began, miR-27b expression repressed phosphorylated SMAD1/5, the mediators of the BMP signaling, throughout definitive endoderm differentiation. Consistent with the above findings, miR-27b overexpression downregulated BMP-induced mesendodermal marker genes [Brachyury, mix paired-like homeobox 1 (MIXL1) and eomesodermin (EOMES)], suggesting that miR-27b had an inhibitory effect on early differentiation. Collectively, our findings revealed a novel antagonistic role of miR-27b in the BMP signaling pathway in the early differentiation of hiPS cells.
Genetic effects on longitudinal cognitive decline during the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease

Cognitive decline in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease (AD) may depend on genetic variability. In the Swedish BioFINDER study, we used polygenic scores (PGS) (for AD, intelligence, and educational attainment) to predict longitudinal cognitive change (measured by mini-mental state examination (MMSE) [primary outcome] and other cognitive tests) over a mean of 4.2 years. We included 260 β-amyloid (Aβ) negative cognitively unimpaired (CU) individuals, 121 Aβ-positive CU (preclinical AD), 50 Aβ-negative mild cognitive impairment (MCI) patients, and 127 Aβ-positive MCI patients (prodromal AD). Statistical significance was determined at Bonferroni corrected p value < 0.05. The PGS for intelligence (beta = 0.1, p = 2.9e−02) was protective against decline in MMSE in CU and MCI participants regardless of Aβ status. The polygenic risk score for AD (beta =  − 0.12, p = 9.4e−03) was correlated with the rate of change in MMSE and was partially mediated by Aβ-pathology (mediation effect 20%). There was no effect of education PGS on cognitive measures. Genetic variants associated with intelligence mitigate cognitive decline independent of Aβ-pathology, while effects of genetic variants associated with AD are partly mediated by Aβ-pathology.
Intention-based and sensory-based predictions

We inhabit a continuously changing world, where the ability to anticipate future states of the environment is critical for adaptation. Anticipation can be achieved by learning about the causal or temporal relationship between sensory events, as well as by learning to act on the environment to produce an intended effect. Together, sensory-based and intention-based predictions provide the flexibility needed to successfully adapt. Yet it is currently unknown whether the two sources of information are processed independently to form separate predictions, or are combined into a common prediction. To investigate this, we ran an experiment in which the final tone of two possible four-tone sequences could be predicted from the preceding tones in the sequence and/or from the participants’ intention to trigger that final tone. This tone could be congruent with both sensory-based and intention-based predictions, incongruent with both, or congruent with one while incongruent with the other. Trials where predictions were incongruent with each other yielded similar prediction error responses irrespectively of the violated prediction, indicating that both predictions were formulated and coexisted simultaneously. The violation of intention-based predictions yielded late additional error responses, suggesting that those violations underwent further differential processing which the violations of sensory-based predictions did not receive.
Mapping thalamocortical functional connectivity with large-scale brain networks in patients with first-episode psychosis

Abnormal thalamocortical networks involving specific thalamic nuclei have been implicated in schizophrenia pathophysiology. While comparable topography of anatomical and functional connectivity abnormalities has been reported in patients across illness stages, previous functional studies have been confined to anatomical pathways of thalamocortical networks. To address this issue, we incorporated large-scale brain network dynamics into examining thalamocortical functional connectivity. Forty patients with first-episode psychosis and forty healthy controls underwent T1-weighted and resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging. Independent component analysis of voxelwise thalamic functional connectivity maps parcellated the cortex into thalamus-related networks, and thalamic subdivisions associated with these networks were delineated. Functional connectivity of (1) networks with the thalamus and (2) thalamic subdivision seeds were examined. In patients, functional connectivity of the salience network with the thalamus was decreased and localized to the ventrolateral (VL) and ventroposterior (VP) thalamus, while that of a network comprising the cerebellum, temporal and parietal regions was increased and localized to the mediodorsal (MD) thalamus. In patients, thalamic subdivision encompassing the VL and VP thalamus demonstrated hypoconnectivity and that encompassing the MD and pulvinar regions demonstrated hyperconnectivity. Our results extend the implications of disrupted thalamocortical networks involving specific thalamic nuclei to dysfunctional large-scale brain network dynamics in schizophrenia pathophysiology.
Pilot investigation on the dose-dependent impact of irradiation on primary human alveolar osteoblasts in vitro

Radiotherapy of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma can lead to long-term complications like osteoradionecrosis, resulting in severe impairment of the jawbone. Current standard procedures require a 6-month wait after irradiation before dental reconstruction can begin. A comprehensive characterization of the irradiation-induced molecular and functional changes in bone cells could allow the development of novel strategies for an earlier successful dental reconstruction in patients treated by radiotherapy. The impact of ionizing radiation on the bone-forming alveolar osteoblasts remains however elusive, as previous studies have relied on animal-based models and fetal or animal-derived cell lines. This study presents the first in vitro data obtained from primary human alveolar osteoblasts. Primary human alveolar osteoblasts were isolated from healthy donors and expanded. After X-ray irradiation with 2, 6 and 10 Gy, cells were cultivated under osteogenic conditions and analyzed regarding their proliferation, mineralization, and expression of marker genes and proteins. Proliferation of osteoblasts decreased in a dose-dependent manner. While cells recovered from irradiation with 2 Gy, application of 6 and 10 Gy doses not only led to a permanent impairment of proliferation, but also resulted in altered cell morphology and a disturbed structure of the extracellular matrix as demonstrated by immunostaining of collagen I and fibronectin. Following irradiation with any of the examined doses, a decrease of marker gene expression levels was observed for most of the investigated genes, revealing interindividual differences. Primary human alveolar osteoblasts presented a considerably changed phenotype after irradiation, depending on the dose administered. Mechanisms for these findings need to be further investigated. This could facilitate improved patient care by re-evaluating current standard procedures and investigating faster and safer reconstruction concepts, thus improving quality of life and social integrity.
Multi-targeted H/F MRI unmasks specific danger patterns for emerging cardiovascular disorders

Prediction of the transition from stable to acute coronary syndromes driven by vascular inflammation, thrombosis with subsequent microembolization, and vessel occlusion leading to irreversible myocardial damage is still an unsolved problem. Here, we introduce a multi-targeted and multi-color nanotracer platform technology that simultaneously visualizes evolving danger patterns in the development of progressive coronary inflammation and atherothrombosis prior to spontaneous myocardial infarction in mice. Individual ligand-equipped perfluorocarbon nanoemulsions are used as targeting agents and are differentiated by their specific spectral signatures via implementation of multi chemical shift selective 19F MRI. Thereby, we are able to identify areas at high risk of and predictive for consecutive development of myocardial infarction, at a time when no conventional parameter indicates any imminent danger. The principle of this multi-targeted approach can easily be adapted to monitor also a variety of other disease entities and constitutes a technology with disease-predictive potential.
Staphylococcal phages and pathogenicity islands drive plasmid evolution

Conjugation has classically been considered the main mechanism driving plasmid transfer in nature. Yet bacteria frequently carry so-called non-transmissible plasmids, raising questions about how these plasmids spread. Interestingly, the size of many mobilisable and non-transmissible plasmids coincides with the average size of phages (~40 kb) or that of a family of pathogenicity islands, the phage-inducible chromosomal islands (PICIs, ~11 kb). Here, we show that phages and PICIs from Staphylococcus aureus can mediate intra- and inter-species plasmid transfer via generalised transduction, potentially contributing to non-transmissible plasmid spread in nature. Further, staphylococcal PICIs enhance plasmid packaging efficiency, and phages and PICIs exert selective pressures on plasmids via the physical capacity of their capsids, explaining the bimodal size distribution observed for non-conjugative plasmids. Our results highlight that transducing agents (phages, PICIs) have important roles in bacterial plasmid evolution and, potentially, in antimicrobial resistance transmission.
