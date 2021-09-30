CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Dining halls and parking lots stretched thin due to over-enrollment

By SJ O'Connor
Middlebury Campus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of morning classes at 12:15 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, students begin flooding into Proctor Dining Hall. The food line stretches beyond the doors and out to the Middlebury Chapel. In Ross, the line runs from the serving stations to the Ross Fireplace Lounge and wraps back on itself, leading out into the hall. As Middlebury faces the dual challenges of over-enrollment and understaffing, aspects of student life from dining hall lines to parking tickets have demonstrated the ways the college’s resources are stretched thin.

#Dining Hall#Parking Lots#Restaurants#Parking Tickets#The Middlebury Chapel#The Ross Fireplace Lounge
