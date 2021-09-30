CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Emerald Ash Borer threatens Vermont’s ecosystems and landscapes

By Charlie Deichman-Caswell
Middlebury Campus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s like walking around a museum, looking at the few trees that survive.”. Jay Leshinsky, Middlebury’s first Garden Advisor, stands rooted to the lush Knoll on which he worked for 15 years. Throughout his time in the garden and long before, Middlebury’s ash trees have stood firmly and proudly along the Vermont hillside. Now, they are under threat of extinction. The culprit? The Emerald Ash Borer (commonly known as “EAB”), an invasive, deceptively beautiful green beetle that has, over the course of almost 20 years, extirpated America’s ash trees from much of the country.

