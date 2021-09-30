Chinese and Luso-Hispanic Studies Bring “Shang Chi” to Middlebury

It's about time. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel's first-ever Asian-led film, was a box office hit, but things are a bit different than they were with 2021's other MCU movie, Black Widow. Instead of streaming on Disney Plus, Shang-Chi opened only in theaters, and with the delta variant still causing pandemic disruption, that meant some Marvel fans haven't had a chance to see it. But the home release dates have now been confirmed for renting or buying Shang-Chi (or streaming it on Disney Plus).

