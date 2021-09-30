CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese and Luso-Hispanic Studies Bring “Shang Chi” to Middlebury

By Nina Ng
Middlebury Campus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) ushers in a new generation of superheroes, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” offers a unique story entrenched in martial arts and Chinese culture. Just after the film’s theatrical release, the Chinese and Luso-Hispanic Studies departments, together with Asian cultural groups on campus, organized a screening and subsequent discussion panel for the film.

