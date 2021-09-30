CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middlebury, VT

Feb and flow: the evolving dynamics of Feb culture at Middlebury

By Charlie Keohane
Middlebury Campus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Feb class has been a welcome winter addition to campus for the past 50 years, bringing fresh faces and new energy as students head into the spring semester. In recent semesters, however, an increasing number of students are taking time away from school, moving into and out of Feb class years.

middleburycampus.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Middlebury Campus

Middlebury staff require an overdue sense of urgency

This summer, when it became readily apparent that the student body would be significantly overenrolled for the fall 2021 semester, the college immediately sought out potential solutions. They made arrangements for dozens of students to live at the Bread Loaf campus and the Middlebury Marriott. Most notably, they purchased the Inn on the Green for $1.285 million.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Middlebury Campus

Quarantining professors temporarily move classes online

Assistant Professor of Economics Andrew Fieldhouse woke up on Sept. 21, with congestion and a slight cough. He sent out an email to his class, moving the Tuesday discussion section online. “Syllabus policy is that anyone with any cold-like symptoms shouldn’t come to class, myself included,” he said. As most...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Addison Independent

Editorial: Driving downtown Middlebury's success

If you haven’t taken a walk through Middlebury’s downtown recently, go now, while the warm days of early autumn make casual strolls enjoyable. Go to take in the beauty of the revamped town Green, the Triangle and Lazarus Parks, and imagine the potential for an extension of Riverside Park from the Marble Works footbridge to the Cross Street Bridge.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Middlebury Campus

Middlebury businesses continue to face acute understaffing

The town of Middlebury is no exception to the nationwide service sector labor shortage, and the widespread lack of workers has meant changes to the operations of popular restaurants in town. Local staples including Noonie’s Deli and Middlebury Bagel & Deli have been forced to alter operations or cut hours. Other changes at Middlebury’s restaurants include fewer menu offerings, increased wait times and a shift toward takeout only at certain establishments.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middlebury, VT
Education
State
Minnesota State
City
Middlebury, VT
Local
Vermont Education
middlebury.edu

Middlebury Places Third At Wesleyan

The Middlebury women's golf team finished third among seven teams at the Wesleyan Invitational. Amherst won the event with a two-day total score of 610, followed by Williams (624) and Middlebury (647). The Panthers are back in action next weekend when they compete at the Williams Invitational. Low scorer for...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Middlebury Campus

Dining halls and parking lots stretched thin due to over-enrollment

At the end of morning classes at 12:15 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, students begin flooding into Proctor Dining Hall. The food line stretches beyond the doors and out to the Middlebury Chapel. In Ross, the line runs from the serving stations to the Ross Fireplace Lounge and wraps back on itself, leading out into the hall. As Middlebury faces the dual challenges of over-enrollment and understaffing, aspects of student life from dining hall lines to parking tickets have demonstrated the ways the college’s resources are stretched thin.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Martha's Vineyard Times

Writing that flows

Both before and throughout this crazy pandemic, I’ve been able to experience Moira Silva’s memoir writing workshops. I originally joined because while I have written nonfiction my entire professional life, I didn’t have a clue how to capture personal moments in any satisfying way … until I delved into her classes.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internship
Middlebury Campus

Seven questions for Jack Pistorious ’21.5, men’s football

Jack Pistorius ’21.5, from Park Ridge, Illinois, is a senior on the men’s football team. In this installment of “seven questions,” Pistorius recalls how he ended up at Middlebury, his favorite memory to date with the football team and what he would tell his freshman self. JL: Why did you...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
skidmoreathletics.com

Thoroughbreds fall to #1 Middlebury

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.— Top ranked Middlebury College scored the game's final five goals on the way to a 7-1 field hockey win over Skidmore College Tuesday afternoon at Wagner Park. The Thoroughbreds are 5-4. The 8-0 Panthers are three-time defending national champions and have won 15 straight and 36 of...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Middlebury Campus

Keeping us in the loop is the minimum requirement

Two weeks ago, we editorialized on the importance of testing as a means to mitigate community spread. Now, Middlebury is offering opt-in asymptomatic testing on Mondays. However, many questions and contradictions remain regarding Covid-19 risk and safety protocols on campus. As a board, we are again asking for more transparent...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Middlebury Campus

Emerald Ash Borer threatens Vermont’s ecosystems and landscapes

“It’s like walking around a museum, looking at the few trees that survive.”. Jay Leshinsky, Middlebury’s first Garden Advisor, stands rooted to the lush Knoll on which he worked for 15 years. Throughout his time in the garden and long before, Middlebury’s ash trees have stood firmly and proudly along the Vermont hillside. Now, they are under threat of extinction. The culprit? The Emerald Ash Borer (commonly known as “EAB”), an invasive, deceptively beautiful green beetle that has, over the course of almost 20 years, extirpated America’s ash trees from much of the country.
VERMONT STATE
CBS San Francisco

UC Berkeley Announces All Spring 2022 Classes Will Be In-Person Regardless of Size

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The University of California, Berkeley announced Monday that in-person classes would be the default mode of instruction for all class sizes beginning in 2022. UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ said in a campus email the decision was based on evidence that there is low incidence of COVID being transmitted on campus. “In other words, we’ll return to mostly normal in-person operations and course offerings on campus,” said Christ. “We’ve seen very little evidence of transmission of COVID-19 on campus. While it can be hard to identify the exact source of transmission — and therefore it can be hard...
BERKELEY, CA
Middlebury Campus

John Mead’s name removed from chapel for role in eugenics

In the early morning of Monday, Sept. 27, the stone slab engraved with “Mead Memorial Chapel” was removed from its place atop the entrance of the chapel. A few hours later, college President Laurie Patton and Chair of the Board of Trustees George Lee sent an email to the community explaining that chapel would no longer bear the name John Mead, Vermont governor from 1910 to 1912 and Middlebury class of 1864, due to his role in promoting eugenics policies in the state that led to the involuntary sterilization of an estimated 250 people.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
The 74

Arts Education Can Bolster Students' Social and Emotional Well-Being

As children make their way back into physical classrooms after an unprecedented year of virtual education, parents and educators must ask a crucial question: What can be done to help returning students cope with feelings of anxiety, depression and powerlessness? One avenue for encouraging children’s personal wellness is a return to arts education, whose far-ranging […]
EDUCATION
CBS Boston

Cambridge School Committee Approves COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Students

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A COVID-19 vaccine mandate is coming for students in Cambridge. The Cambridge School Committee voted six to one Tuesday night in favor of a vaccine mandate for students that will go into effect November 22. The mandate will apply to all eligible children 12 and older. Students who are eligible to get the vaccine, but choose not to can still attend school, but they won’t be allowed to take part in extra-curricular activities, like sports, student government, performing arts, school clubs and school-sponsored social events. (WBZ-TV graphic) Cambridge Superintendent Victoria Greer asked the school committee to approve this mandate, writing in part, “we cannot sit by and let the virus destroy the futures of our young people who have already experienced such a negative impact on their academic, social and emotional development.” Greer said the mandate will be expanded for younger students once a vaccine has been approved for children under 12. Last week, the Amherst school district became the first in Massachusetts to approve a vaccine mandate for students.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy